“Finally,” Jeremy McGatha said as he got out of his golf cart after driving up the 18th fairway.
He had a Calhoun County Match-Play championship in his back pocket after 10 previous unsuccessful tries.
It was also his 10th victory on the Calhoun County Tour as he defeated Chad Calvert 2 and 1 in the finals last Sunday at “The Hill.”
“I have been thinking about getting into double figures in wins on the Tour for a while, and I have been playing my best golf in a long while this year, and it was special to get it here at ‘The Hill,’” McGatha said.
What a day it was for McGatha, who started out the day with a grind-it-out 3 and 2 win over Andrew Brooks to get to the finals. McGatha birdied the opening hole to go up by one. The pair matched scores until the 12th hole when Brooks bogeyed to give McGatha a two-hole lead.
A Brooks birdie at No. 13 cut the advantage to one hole, but McGatha birdied No. 15 to go up by two. After both golfers birdied No. 17, McGatha got the win.
“There were not many birdies out there today,” Brooks said. ”Jeremy was just making his putts out there today.”
Meanwhile, 2017 winner Chad Calvert made the finals for the third straight year. He never trailed in the semifinals as he beat Brennan Clay 1 up. Calvert went up one hole on No. 3 and never let up. He went up two holes with a birdie at No. 10, but Clay got it right back at No. 11.
“He was just steady out there, and I just could not get ahead of him,” Clay said.
In the finals, Calvert took the lead at the third hole with a birdie. McGatha tied it with a birdie of his own at the fifth hole. The two golfers played even golf until Calvert got into the trees on No. 13 and bogeyed the hole. That put McGatha up one hole.
Two holes later, McGatha stuck an iron shot three feet from the hole and went up by two. Calvert rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 No. 16 to cut the lead back to one.
Calvert boomed his drive on No. 17 up near the green. McGatha pulled out his driver and blasted it right down the middle and ended up three feet off the putting surface. He had been hitting 3-woods off the tee most of the day.
“I had to take a risk there, or I thought Chad was going to catch me and I hit it good,” McGatha said.
McGatha tapped in a birdie putt and clinched the win.
“No. 17 was my best drive of the day,” he said. “It feels good to finally win this event. I had never made it to the finals before. Chad is a great golfer, and it was a very tough match against him.”
JSU golf
The Jacksonville State men and women opened their fall season last week at The Golf Week Program Challenge in Pawleys Island, S.C. The men placed second in the 54–hole event, losing by three strokes to Jacksonville University. Quinn Vidal Mora shot 12-under par to lead the Gamecocks, finishing third in the individual race.
The women tied for eighth place and were led by Javeria Espinosa, who shot 220 for the 54 holes. Ana Perez Altuna shot 226, Layne Dyar 229, Claire Vermette 229 and Valinta Cureta 233.
Hole-in-one
Chris Randall added to his collection of aces as he got No. 5 on Sept. 1 at Pine Hill. He aced No. 4 from 166 yards with a 7-iron. Michael Herndon, Tony Strickland, Wayne Tillman and James Randall were witnesses.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2, and The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members
Sunday’s dogfight was won by Chris Reaves with plus-14 points. Second place went to Mark Gaines with plus-8 points. Third place went to Kelly Rogers with plus-2 points.
Last Thursday’s afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Chad Mullinax, Kevin Wells, Tyler Wells, Brody Smith, and Jimmy Smith. They won a chip-off with a score of 7 under. Second place went to Caleb McKinney, Johnny Barnes, Randy Jones, and Mike Beck.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Oct. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On Sept. 26, it will be the 29th annual JSU Baptist Campus Ministries Four-Man Scramble. It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start with check-in at 11:30 and lunch at noon. There will be a $10,000 prize, sponsored by Buster Miles, for the first hole-in-one on a selected par-3 hole. The cost is $60 a person and includes two mulligans, range balls and lunch.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament Oct.12, beginning at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association will be Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. It will be a four-man scramble, and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for further information.
On Sept. 17, the monthly two-man senior scramble will begin at 9 a.m. On Oct. 27, the Halloween Black Tee Challenge will be held with a 10 a.m. tee-off time.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
This week at Silver Lakes, Doug East won the first flight. Milton Lay, Bob Neal and Bobby Vinson tied for second place. Patrick Murphy won the second flight. Ken Green was second.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. Jose Radon won the Sept. 6 contest with Mike Muller taking second place.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.