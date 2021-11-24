From the Bunker: McGatha has played major role in success of Calhoun County Tour

Jeremy McGatha was one of the golfers who was instrumental in getting the Calhoun County Tour off the ground in 2007, and he’s helped grow it to its current status as the 2021 season ends. The Tour had nine events last year and also has expanded with a couple of events taking place in Gadsden.
The leader of the Tour also brought on the year-end Match Play Championship, a two-day season-ending tournament that has turned into an exciting event.
McGatha has also been a player and has won 10 events over the 15 years the Tour has existed. In 2007, he won the Calhoun County Tournament. He won the first of his two titles at Cider Ridge in 2008, with the other coming in 2010.
It was one of the great finishes on Tour when he ended the 2019 season by winning the match-play event at “The Hill.”
Job and family duties have taken away a lot of practice time these days, but he is still hanging around the top of the points standings. His magic is not gone yet. He is still playing great golf and his duties with the Calhoun County Tour have made it the envy of a lot of golfers around the state.
If you see a golf bag with an orange tiger head cover on it, then Jeremy is not far away.
Toys for Kids
One of the great traditions in Calhoun County is the Toys for Kids Golf Classic played out at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $65 plus one unwrapped toy. The toys go to area children for Christmas.
Usually there are close to 144 players, which means 144 or more toys. Sponsorship opportunities are open as well, just contact the clubhouse.
The format is a four-person blind-draw scramble (A-B-C-D) and the first 144 players who sign up will be eligible to play.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Dec. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes. There will be a four-man scramble Dec. 17.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The 2021 Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble at Silver Lakes will be hosted on the Mindbreaker and Backbreaker courses on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Indian Oaks is closed on Monday and open from 1 p.m. to dark Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is open all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.