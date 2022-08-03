From the Bunker: McGatha drops bomb at Pine Hill

He got back into the hunt, dropped out of it, got back into the hunt, dropped back and then came from out of nowhere to win at Pine Hill. We are talking about Jeremy McGatha’s come-from-behind win Sunday at the Pine Hill Invitational.
McGatha found himself tied for the lead coming off No. 15, and he told me, “You know me, I am a ticking time bomb,” meaning he was going to have a bad hole and blow it.
The bomb went off all right, but in the opposite way that McGatha had envisioned. He eagled the par-4 17th hole and birdied No. 18 to grab the championship with a one-shot victory over a hard-charging Brennan Clay. Both golfers shot 4 under par on the last four holes to break away from a tight group of seven golfers.
McGatha started the day four strokes behind first-day leader Gage Ledbetter, who fired a 65 to take a two-stroke lead on the field. McGatha started out birdie-birdie to get within two shots of the lead. He double-bogeyed the third hole and was four back.
“It was one of those holes that I am prone to have and they always seem to knock me out of contention,” McGatha said.
McGatha finished out the front nine with birdies on 6 and 8 and was back at 5 under at the turn. Ledbetter shot even par on the front nine and led by two shots over Ty Cole, Brad Moultrie, McGatha and Brennan Clay.
It seemed as if Ledbetter was going to be able to hold off the pack with steady pars. He parred the first 10 holes and maintained that two-shot lead. Cole and Moultrie made birdies to chop the lead to one, but they followed up those birdies with quick bogeys.
However, the whole afternoon changed on No. 11, where Ledbetter missed a par putt and Cole birdied. Add in Moultrie’s birdie at 10, and there was a three-way tie for first. McGatha bogeyed 12 and was three back with six holes to go.
McGatha snuck within one with a birdie at 14. He then birdied 15 to get to 6 under par and tie Moultrie.
However, another golfer was on fire three holes ahead of them. Clay birdied his last four holes to get to 8 under par, two shots ahead of McGatha.
McGatha then boomed his drive on 17 onto the green and rolled in a dramatic 30-footer for an eagle to tie for the lead.
His drive on 18 hit the fairway on the par-5, 508-yard hole. His second shot found the bunker next to the green. His sand shot was magnificent, as it took one hop and hit the pin, just 12 inches from the hole.
He knocked it down from there and the Pine Hill Invitational was his.
“I have been fighting myself over the last few years, and I was finally able to get my 11th win on the Tour,” McGatha said. “It was a real honor to get the win and to go past some of the names I had to pass today. There were some tough names out there and it is kind of special to win this and know that I can still win out here.
“I never felt like at any point that I was gonna win. It just kind of happened real fast there at the end and maybe it was easier to win not having to think about it all day. It is just never easy and I am grateful for the win today.”
“It was great to see Jeremy win,” Clay said. “I had it at 5 under and then bogeyed 11. I was able to give it a good run by ending with four straight birdies.”
Gary Wigington shot two 69s to finish in a four-way tie for third at 6 under par with Cole, Moultrie and Landon Straub.
Layton Bussey shot 6 under par for the tournament to edge Gage Miller by two strokes and win the First Flight. Chase Hollingsworth won the Second Flight with a score of 2 under par on a tie-breaker over Randy Lipscomb and Kent Whitley.
Mark McCaig won the Third Flight with a score of 147, Shawn Ledbetter the Fourth Flight with a score of 150, Sean Kline the Fifth Flight with a score of 160, Mark Gaines the Sixth Flight with a score of 162, and Logan Turner the Seventh Flight with a score 174.
David Stephens won the Senior Championship with a score of 4-under-par 140. Ted Heim won the Senior First Flight with a score of 147, Gary Austin won the Senior Second Flight with a score of 157, and Frank Cobb won the Senior Third Flight with a score of 171.
Kronospan tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids Charity Golf Tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign-up.
Salute to Industry tournament
The Anniston Country Club will play host to the annual Salute to Industry golf tournament. It will be held on Sept. 8, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Call Mary Katherine Ginn at 256-237-3536 for more details.
Anniston Police Foundation tournament
The Anniston Police Foundation will be hosting an 18-hole, three-man scramble on Aug. 18 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Call Derrick King at 256-591-4453 for more information and to sign up.
Fight Like Fletcher tournament
The Fight Like Fletcher golf tournament will be held Aug. 20 at Pine Hill Country Club. It is a three-man scramble and will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $60 per player. Call 25-237-2633 to sign up.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
The July 28 "Big T" nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Andy Jenkins, Henry Higginbothem, Zack Poss and Dawson Taylor with a score of 6 under par.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The new Saturday registration time is 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 12. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.