From the Bunker: McGatha drops bomb at Pine Hill

He got back into the hunt, dropped out of it, got back into the hunt, dropped back and then came from out of nowhere to win at Pine Hill. We are talking about Jeremy McGatha’s come-from-behind win Sunday at the Pine Hill Invitational.

McGatha found himself tied for the lead coming off No. 15, and he told me, “You know me, I am a ticking time bomb,” meaning he was going to have a bad hole and blow it.