The pressure was on Jeremy McGatha as he stepped to the tee on the par-3 17th hole last Sunday in the Calhoun County Two-Man played at Silver Lakes. His partner, Brennan Clay, had put his ball well in front of the green with a rare duff shot.
McGatha and Clay were in trouble. They were one shot ahead of the team of Ty Cole and Gary Wigington, which was already on the green in easy birdie distance. For further measure, they were tied with Ott and Dalton Chandler, who were playing 18.
McGatha hit his tee shot to within 7 feet of the hole. Playing best ball, Clay rammed the put in for birdie to stay one ahead of Cole and Wigington while the Chandlers were parring 18.
McGatha and Clay parred 18 and hung on when Cole missed a ten-footer to tie it on 18. The win gave McGatha and Clay back-to-back championships as they finished at 22 under par. Wigington-Cole finished at 21 under, as did Chandler-Chandler.
“I just tried to hang in there on that shot. It seems like it boils down to the same guys each year. But, that was a big shot at 17. Brennan was carrying me today,” McGatha said.
“It was not our best day,” added Clay. “I knew if Jeremy could get it close, I was going to make that putt.”
The team of Scott Martin-Randy Reaves took fourth place at 19 under and Clay Calkins-Chris Hubbard came in fifth place at 17 under.
Jeff Bain and Daniel Black won the first flight, edging Andrew Brooks and Matt Rogers in a scorecard regression.
Will Brown and Matt Miller did likewise in the second flight with Dre Davenport-Matt Greer finishing second.
Cane Creek Senior
It was a beautiful day on April 1, as 48 senior golfers battled it out at Cane Creek to win April’s Fort McClellan senior two-man title. The food was great from Cane Creek Grill as the winners celebrated afterwards.
The team of Mike and Bill Fincher edged Dennis Reaves and Doug Bragg in a scorecard regression with a score of 11 under par.
Mike Hammonds and Jimmy Shears won the second flight with a 68. The team of McCain-Ware won the third flight in a scorecard regression playoff over Clark Cunningham-Herschel Harris. Danny Stephens won the closest-to-the hole contest.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and is a four-man scramble.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Danny Whittaker captured first place in the April 6 dogfight with a score of plus-2 points. Charles Carden had a score of plus-6 points to win the April 7 dogfight. Tim Denison placed second at minus-5 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. Caleb McKinney, Dennis Austin, Mark Gaines, Roger Chandler and Derrick Mastin won the April 11 event. The team of Nick Pollard, Danny Whittaker, Brett Wells, Tom Sawyer and Ken Renfroe placed second.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be May 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
On April 26, Callaway will have a Demo Day. The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
On May 17, the seventh-annual Life South Community Blood Centers Golf Tournament will tee off at 11 a.m. Contact Brite Whitaker at bbwhitaker@lifesouth.org for more details.
The Alabama State Golf Association Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scrambles held on May 20, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player (includes green and cart fees).
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fifth-annual Faith Cup, a three-man scramble, will be held on May 11. The cost is $60 a player and includes range balls, mulligans and lunch catered by Top O’ the River. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. Call Jonathan Pate at 256-310-4874 for more details.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is May 7.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
The monthly two-man senior scramble will be held April 16 at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The annual Larry Ginn Golf Tournament will be held on April 27. It is a three-man scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $75 per person which includes lunch, cart, green fees and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for two flights. For more information, contact Lenn Costner at 256-310-2139.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information. The next event will be Monday at Oak Mountain.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks. Next month’s event will be held May 8.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.