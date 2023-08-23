 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: McGatha 6 under on last 6 Holes for win

Jeremy McGatha

Jeremy McGatha won the Calhoun County Championship over the weekend.

 Photo by Isabel Rogers

It was around 3:30 on a brutally hot afternoon at “The Hill,” and Jeremy McGatha had just bogeyed the 11th hole and parred the 12th to fall five strokes behind cagey veteran Chad Calvert, who had shot his way to 11 under par for the tournament.

McGatha had the look that maybe it was just time to go home and get out of the heat. After all, it was the 87th Calhoun County Championship and he had finished second in this tournament nine times with No. 10 staring him right in the face. He was five strokes back and it did not look good.