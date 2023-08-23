From the Bunker: McGatha 6 under on last 6 Holes for win

It was around 3:30 on a brutally hot afternoon at “The Hill,” and Jeremy McGatha had just bogeyed the 11th hole and parred the 12th to fall five strokes behind cagey veteran Chad Calvert, who had shot his way to 11 under par for the tournament.
McGatha had the look that maybe it was just time to go home and get out of the heat. After all, it was the 87th Calhoun County Championship and he had finished second in this tournament nine times with No. 10 staring him right in the face. He was five strokes back and it did not look good.
Instead, a birdie at 13 cut the lead to four shots. Calvert birdied 14 to get to 12 under, but McGatha chipped in from 42 yards for an eagle and the lead was down to three strokes.
Calvert had a par putt slide by for bogey on 15, while McGatha made par and the lead was down to two shots.
McGatha birdied 16 and 17, while Calvert parred both holes, and the two were tied at 11 under par heading to the final hole.
Calvert hit his drive out of bounds and McGatha could taste victory. He jammed in a birdie putt, while Calvert bogeyed. McGatha had completed an improbable comeback victory. He played the last six holes in 6 under par.
McGatha first won this tournament in 2007. It was his 12th all-time victory on the Tour. Calvert was seeking his first win since the Match Play in 2017.
“I gave him a great present on 18 with my drive going out of bounds,” Calvert said. “I felt like today was going to be my day, but you got to give Jeremy credit for the way he played. I did not lose it, he won it. I was just all over the course today.”
“I can’t remember ever having a finish like this before in all my playing days,” McGatha said. “To be down by five shots with six holes to go and win, I just don’t believe what happened.”
Added McGatha: “I sat down for supper on Sunday night, and was still having a hard time believing. The County is such a special event for me having finished second nine times and now winning it for the fourth time. Just so special.”
Ty Cole just could not get things going on Sunday as he followed up Saturday’s opening round 62 with a 72 to finish fourth. He had reason to celebrate, however, as he won his sixth Player of the Year title, which is based on the season-long points race.
John Rollins finished third at 6 under par and Sawyer Edwards finished fifth at 1 under par.
The Championship “B” Flight ended in a three-way tie between Andrew Brooks, Kevin Daugherty and Billy Thompson. All three shot 139 for the tournament.
Tanner Wells (139) won the First Flight, while Chris Hubbard won the Second Flight (144).
Landon Straub (144) and Nick Ledbetter (144) tied for first in the Third Flight. Kenny Fulmer (147) won the Fourth Flight, Gage Ledbetter (151) the Fifth Flight and Carson Chandler (162) the Sixth Flight.
Player of the Year
Cole won the 2023 points race on Sunday. McGatha, with his win on Sunday, finished in second place. Cole accumulated 1,430 points and McGatha had 1,212.5. Gary Wigington, who missed the Calhoun County Championship due to COVID, placed third with 1,177.5 points. John Rollins placed fourth and Chad Calvert placed fifth.
The top 16 golfers will face off in the Calhoun County Match Play. Here is the way things look for the playoff, which will take place in early October. I have not heard the exact date yet as it will be determined later.
Here are the opening round matchups, which are subject to change due to scheduling issues. Those just outside the top 16 finishers will move into the tournament as things change.
Ty Cole (1) vs. Nick Ledbetter (16)
Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Justin Graveman (15)
Gary Wigington (3) vs. Sawyer Edwards (14)
John Rollins (4) vs. Vance Lewis (13)
Chas Calvert (5) vs. Chris Cox (12)
Andrew Brooks (6) vs. Landon Straub (11)
Brennan Clay (7) vs. Dustin Travis (10)
Kevin Daugherty (8) vs. Tanner Wells (9)
Cam Hurst, Mason Dennis, Matt Rogers, Jonathan Pate, Hunter Carr and Chip Howell are the golfers that could move into the tournament
“Noodle“ Perry tournament
Last week’s “Noodle” Perry golf tournament at Pine Hill saw 150 players show up. The team of Steve Perry, John Swafford, Max Walker and Brock Swafford won it with a blistering score of 15 under par. The Diana White team placed second at 14 under par and the Frank Cobb team finished third with a score of 14 under par.
The Jason Taylor team won the Second Flight with a score of 10 under par. The Carson Cason team finished second and the David Medders Jr. team finished third.
The Shannon Russell team, which shot 7 under par, won the Third Flight over the Jake Gilley team and the Robbie Robertson team.
“Fight Like Fletcher” Tournament
The team of Andrew Brooks, Billy Thompson and Steve Akers won last week’s “Fight Like Fletcher” tournament at Pine Hill on tie-breakers with a round of 15 under par.
The team of Matt Rogers, Landon Straub and Layton Bussey finished second at 15 under par and the team of Nick Hubbard, Hunter Carr and Landon Holley finished third with a score of 14 under par.
The team of Bruce Collins, Barry Britt and Tim Seward shot 8 under par to win the First Flight. Randall Doss, Norris Turner and Robbie Hurst were second at 8 under par and the team of Ronnie Winton, Keith Haywood and Eddy Reese placed third at 8 under par.
The team of Kevin Jones, Charlie Piper and Cypress Hathorne won the Second Flight with a score of 5 under par. The team of Carter Gable, Buddy Eiland and Jeff Rozell placed second at 4 under par. The team of Logan Watson, Stuart Criss and Wilson Lowe finished third with a round of 4 under par.
The “Apple Cup” coming
Cider Ridge and Pine Hill will be hosting its first annual “Apple Cup” two-man scramble Oct. 14-15. Round one will be played at Pine Hill and round two will be played at Cider Ridge. Call either clubhouse for information concerning sign up.
Double eagle
The rare “albatross” was recorded last week as Kenneth Baswell scored a 2 on the par-5 sixth hole at Cider Ridge.
He was playing with Ron Bowman and Leroy Burke.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card and includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
The Labor Day Big Cup Two-Man Scramble will be played Sept. 4. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.