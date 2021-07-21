From the Bunker: Matt, Isabel Rogers finish in fourth place

Matt Rogers and his daughter, Isabel, placed fourth in mixed team doubles at the Alabama Golf Association’s 4th Alabama State Parent-Child Championship held recently at Ross Bridge. The two teamed up to shoot a 3-over-par 74. The two have been playing together a lot this year and we are sure Matt is enjoying it. Isabel was a part of the state champion White Plains’ girls golf team this year.
Busy two months ahead
We have one week left in July and still no tournaments have been played this month on the Calhoun County Tour. It’s so strange to not experience any kind of tournament and basically have the Sunny King still two months away.
Weekends are stuck watching the Braves’ bullpen give games away time after time. Does anyone but me wonder why A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Josh Tomlin are still brought in to pitch each night? Let the starters go one more inning if they are pitching well instead of saying five or six innings is enough. If a reliever has a good inning, then let him pitch another inning. Geez, it is tough to watch the collapse every night it seems.
One thing that is for sure is they have been doing a lot of work out at Pine Hill as the course keeps getting better looking each year. They have the next tournament coming up on July 31-Aug. 1.
That will kick off the frenzied months of August and September. The Gadsden Country Club will have its tournament Aug. 13-15, followed by the Calhoun County Championship at “The Hill” Aug. 28-29. Briarmeade will hold its tournament Sept. 4-5. The Buddy Moore follows Sept. 11-12. The Sunny King will be held Sept. 24-26, and the County Match Play will be Oct. 2. That is six tournaments in 10 weeks! This coincides with the return of high school, college and pro football, so get ready for a lot of things to watch and do.
Hole-in-one
Don Maddox rattled home his eighth career hole-in-one last week out at Pine Hill. It happened on par-3, 167-yard No. 4 hole with a 7-iron. He was with Jerry and Brian Irvin.
Local Ryder Cup
Parker Memorial Baptist Church is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format.
The men will be teeing it up at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held on Sept.16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Aug. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
June 26 winners were Jeremy Waters and B.J. Thrasher, who finished first and second, respectively. Jimmy Beason won on July 3, with Bryan Moore finishing second.
