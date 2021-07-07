From the Bunker: Mangham records his 14th ace

Jacob LeCroy, a two-time state champion golfer from Donoho, has kept up the good work in his first two years at the University of South Alabama. He finished the 2021 season with a stroke average of 75.78 in the 18 rounds he played.
As the season went along, he really got things going, finishing 11th overall in two tournaments. He shot 73-73—72 to finish five shots back at the Craft Farms Intercollegiate in Gulf Shores and shot 73-71—69 (3 under par) at the Bayou City Classic in Texas. He was third on the team in sub-par rounds for the season.
During his stay home this summer he has managed to win his second Calhoun County Tour event at Silver Lakes. He has a bright future ahead of him.
Hole-In-One
Allen “Giggles” Mangham continues to make aces. He knocked home his 14th hole-in-one while playing on July 4 at Pine Hill. He was on the par-3, 117-yard No. 16 hole, and the shot was witnessed by Michael Crews, Wesley Jenkins and Jim Jenkins.
The Rider Cup
The Parker Memorial Baptist Church golfers got a cup off the desk of maintenance supervisor Tim Rider and taped a golf ball to the top of it and “The Rider Cup” was born.
Parker is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format for a chance to get your church’s name on the cup.
The men will be teeing it up at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Jerry Cobb, Mike Lee and Tommy Beck shot 12 under par to win the July 4 scramble.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
The July senior two-man scramble is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, with a 9 a.m. start time.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
