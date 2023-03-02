From the Bunker: Maddox, Austin win senior two-man scramble

The team of Maddox/Austin won this week’s senior two-man scramble at Cider Ridge. The team of Howell/Irwin came in second, winning a tie-breaker over Ray/Wilson.
The team of Whitman/Honeycutt won a three-way tie-breaker with a round of 70 to take the first flight. Stephens/Barker placed second and Stansell/Coheley came in third.
Oxford golf
Oxford High School will be hosting a three-man scramble on March 4. Call the Cider Ridge clubhouse to sign up.
Piedmont golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Lincoln golf
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
White Plains Golf Boosters
The White Plains High School Golf Boosters tournament was held this week at Pine Hill Country Club.
Dalton Faulkner, Wyatt Cotney and Peyton Bradley came in first in the championship flight with a score of 16 under. Sawyer Edwards, Nick Ledbetter and Dustin Travis were second at 15 under, and Landon Holley, Jason Payne and Hunter Newton were third at 13 under.
Sanderson, Eaton and Rich came in first in the first flight with a score of 8 under. Hayes, Sotelo and Rouse were second at 8 under, and Johnson, Wood and Haywood were third at 8 under.
Waldrop, Rainey and Kline won the second flight at 4 under. Stewart, Stewart and Whittaker were second at 4 under, and Gravitt, Acker and Prichard were third at 4 under.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a two-person spring scramble March 11-12 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. Each team must have one Club member on the team. Lunch will be prepared each day and the scramble will be limited to 32 teams.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Amateur Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
There will be a four-man scramble held March 18 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation. It is called the Pi Kappa Alpha Gary Sinise Classic. For more details, call 205-215-2507.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held on April 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.