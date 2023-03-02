 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Maddox, Austin win senior two-man scramble

The team of Maddox/Austin won this week’s senior two-man scramble at Cider Ridge. The team of Howell/Irwin came in second, winning a tie-breaker over Ray/Wilson.

The team of Whitman/Honeycutt won a three-way tie-breaker with a round of 70 to take the first flight. Stephens/Barker placed second and Stansell/Coheley came in third.