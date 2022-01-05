From the Bunker: Looking back on my 50 years around sports

When December rolls around each year, I always stop and reflect on what has been and what is in store for the next year. I have spent most of my working days in the field of finance and accounting and in the world of sports on a part-time basis. This year was my 50th being involved with high schools around the state in various part-time roles as a sports writer, a sports editor, a radio announcer, a public address announcer, an assistant softball coach, a head softball coach and a golf writer.
I realized that 50 years have gone by so quickly. From a 16 year old assisting on the broadcast of Andalusia High School football games in 1971, to writing golf and sports stories for the Anniston Star in 2021, time has flown by. I don’t particularly have a talent for writing, but I have learned a lot from people along the way that have helped clean up my writing and given me helpful hints.
People here at The Star like Jared Gravette, Mark Edwards and Joe Medley have been such a help and I admire them for the work they do in getting sports to you readers each and every week. People don’t really know what they go through just to get you stories each week.
I know these guys have written more stories than I have, but being the numbers guy that I am, I went back through the years and counted my totals. I have written 5,882 sports stories, called 421 games on radio, done public address for 405 games, been an assistant head coach for 361 softball games, been a head softball coach for 128 games, written 588 golf stories and been able to help 27 high schools raise funds for various activities.
Since I spent a good many years in South Alabama and in North Alabama, I have been fortunate enough to cover 351 different high school teams up close and personal. The memories and people I have met along the way are something to be cherished.
I have enjoyed the hope and excitement of competing that these kids bring to the table. The support that they have from their families, coaches, community and school officials is what makes this level of sports so much fun to watch. It makes our country great and shows how people can get along and work together, and it provides hope for the future of these kids.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Feb. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble, using tee times, on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m. The next monthly two-man scramble will be Jan. 18.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.