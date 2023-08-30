From the Bunker: Log-a-Load scramble on the horizon

The Anniston Country Club Member-Guest two-man tournament was played last week. The team of Clay Blackwell and Casey O’Toole shot a 123 to win the event. Taylor Jones and Jack Svensen shot a 126 to finish second. Tyler Huckaby and Jackson King finished third with a score of 127.
Brett Rothwell and Randy Reeves placed first in the First Flight after shooting a 134. Wes Couch and Cohen Picton shot a 135 to come in second place. Rob Davie and Tom Chapman fired a 136 to place third.
Matt Hunter and Tom Stephens shot a 145 to win the Second Flight. The teams of Henry Pritchett and Chris McKelroy and Will Broome and Sydney Hanson tied for second place with a 146 in the two-day event.
Kronospan Log-a-Load Children’s Hospital scramble
Kronospan will host their annual four-man scramble at Silver Lakes on Friday, Oct. 13. According to tournament spokesman Jeremy Oliver, over $60,000 was raised last year for kids in Birmingham Children’s Hospital C.H.I.P.S Clinic who have been abused physically and sexually. Tee time will be 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. All three of the Robert Trent Jones courses will be available for tournament play. Breakfast and lunch will also be served.
“We hope to raise over $75,000 this year,” Oliver said. “This tournament originally got started with the Alabama Forestry Department and they would donate profits off of each load of lumber at a lumber yard. We kind of got involved and we get donations and sponsorships from our vendors and customers to help the kids.”
If you want to help sponsor or want to play, please contact the clubhouse at Silver Lakes for further information.
You can also call Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559.
Calhoun County Match Play
Here are the opening round matchups. They are subject to change due to scheduling issues. Those just outside the top 16 finishers will move into the tournament as things change.
Ty Cole (1) vs. Nick Ledbetter (16)
Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Justin Graveman (15)
Gary Wigington (3) vs. Sawyer Edwards (14)
John Rollins (4) vs. Vance Lewis (13)
Chas Calvert (5) vs. Chris Cox (12)
Andrew Brooks (6) vs. Landon Straub (11)
Brennan Clay (7) vs. Dustin Travis (10)
Kevin Daugherty (8) vs. Tanner Wells (9)
Cam Hurst, Mason Dennis, Matt Rogers, Jonathan Pate, Hunter Carr and Chip Howell are the golfers that could move into the tournament.
The “Apple Cup”
Cider Ridge and Pine Hill will be hosting its first annual “Apple Cup” two-man scramble Oct. 14-15. Round one will be played at Pine Hill and round two will be played at Cider Ridge. Call either clubhouse for information concerning sign up.
Duncan shoots 64
Craig Duncan shot the low round of his career last week when he fired a 64 out at Pine Hill. He had eight birdies and 10 pars during the round. His playing partners were Allen Mangham and Frankie Hanvey.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge on Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The team of Garman/Stansell took first place in the monthly senior two-man scramble last week with a score of 61. Minton/Toland shot a 63 to finish second, and Ray/Wilson shot a 64 to finish third.
There was a three-way tie in the First Flight as Stevens/Barker, Young/Young and Kemp/Steward all shot a round of 67.
Collins/Britt finished first in the Second Flight with a score of 70. The teams of Barthel/Rice and Winton/Reece tied for second place with a score of 71.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
There will be a Red-White-Blue four-man scramble on Labor Day. Call the clubhouse and sign up.
The team of Minton/Toland shot a round of 62 to win the monthly senior two-man scramble on tie-breakers over the team of Haywood/Drummond. Garmon/Kinsey placed third with a score of 63.
Carter/Curvin, Barthel/Rice and Anderson/Turner all shot a round of 67 to tie for first place in the First Flight.
Whitman/Honeycutt, Naramore/Howell and Gable/Eiland tied for first in the Second Flight with a score of 70.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
The ”Labor Day” Big Cup two-man scramble will be played Sept. 4. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.