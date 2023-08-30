 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Log-a-Load scramble on the horizon

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The Anniston Country Club Member-Guest two-man tournament was played last week. The team of Clay Blackwell and Casey O’Toole shot a 123 to win the event. Taylor Jones and Jack Svensen shot a 126 to finish second. Tyler Huckaby and Jackson King finished third with a score of 127.

Brett Rothwell and Randy Reeves placed first in the First Flight after shooting a 134. Wes Couch and Cohen Picton shot a 135 to come in second place. Rob Davie and Tom Chapman fired a 136 to place third.