From the Bunker: Little to do but wait it out

Well, we continue to sit and wait out this coronavirus. Some days it just gets downright depressing if you are one of those people avoiding crowds and following what everybody is saying to do.
We are being bombarded with bad news after bad news all day long, and with no sports, there is seemingly nothing to get some relief from the gripping sadness.
Finding something to smile about and something to distract your thoughts while waiting it out is imperative.
I have an exchange student that needs to get back to China, and it was a comedy just trying to get him an airline ticket home. I booked him one a week ago Monday for last Saturday with ANA Airlines through a broker. The cost that day from Los Angeles to Beijing was $626. However, I never got a confirmation, so I called back twice and left a message as they said they would call back. They did not. I called back Wednesday, and the guy said they would call me back in 30 minutes with a confirmation. Then I got an email on Friday saying my reservation had gone up in price.
The Flight was less than 24 hours, so I got on the phone again and said the flight had gone up to $800. I said don’t cancel my reservation, as I still want the ticket at $800. I was then put on hold for 45 minutes and then cut off.
I called back and got another human being and he said he would call me back in less than 30 minutes. Never called. I went on line and the prices were now $8,500 for the same seat. Needless to say, my Chinese Exchange student is still here searching for a way home.
He got to see a perfect example of good ol' price gouging. Some of it was due to the changing conditions with the coronavirus around the world. As the world was adjusting to fewer flights into China, it was apparent that with fewer seats, the airlines could charge more on a ticket, and the brokers and the airlines were not going to honor the price they gave me five days earlier.
The Good Faith Property & Realty top 10 tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event, coronavirus permitting, will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an Anniston Country Club junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Nick Pollard won the March 21 dogfight with plus-9 points. Brad Hardin placed second at plus-3 points and Charles Carden came in with plus-2 points.
Mark Gaines had plus-5 points to capture first place in the March 22 dogfight. Gary Thomas was second at plus-4 points, and Will Brown was third at plus-3 points.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
John McKenzie won the March 21 dogfight with plus-3 points. Danny Stephens finished second with plus-1 point, and Dennis Moyer came in at minus-2 points.
Marcus Albreaux shot plus-2 points to win the March 26 dogfight. Dennis Moyer, Amos Kirkpatrick and Bill Barker tied for second with plus-1 point.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament will be April 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees. The lunch will be cheeseburgers and chicken fingers.
The Cane Creek Invitational will be April 18-19. We will let you know if the coronavirus changes this.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
The Oxford City Championship will be May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.