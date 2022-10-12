From the Bunker: Lipscomb has second career ace

Randy Lipscomb recorded his second career ace on No. 5 at The Anniston Country Club last week. He used a pitching wedge to ace the 138-yard hole. Dane Moore, Corey Ray and Chandler Richards were in the foursome.
Keith Haywood banged home a rare double eagle with a score of two on the par-5 sixth hole at Pine Hill last week. He hit a driver and an 8-iron on the hole. The witnesses were Eddy Reese, Charles Rowell and Bobby Hunter.
The team of Sawyer Edwards, Gage Miller and Nick Ledbetter shot a round of 17 under par to win the Weaver golf team three-man scramble last week played at Pine Hill. Rich Okins, Kenny Okins and Mike Ledbetter placed second with a round of 13 under par. Daniel Black, Mike Thompson and Dennis Austin teamed up to finish third with a round of 12 under par.
The team of Brad Young, Kenner Williams and Cash Young shot 6 under par to win the first flight. The Eric Stringer team finished second and the team of Wayne Boyd, Caitlin Rowland and Grady Sapp placed third.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Tournaments will be held Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.