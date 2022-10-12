 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Lipscomb has second career ace

Photo by Trent Penny

Randy Lipscomb recorded his second career ace on No. 5 at The Anniston Country Club last week. He used a pitching wedge to ace the 138-yard hole. Dane Moore, Corey Ray and Chandler Richards were in the foursome.

Keith Haywood banged home a rare double eagle with a score of two on the par-5 sixth hole at Pine Hill last week. He hit a driver and an 8-iron on the hole. The witnesses were Eddy Reese, Charles Rowell and Bobby Hunter.