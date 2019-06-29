Randy Lipscomb thought it was over after missing a short putt on No. 14 at Silver Lakes. That dropped him three strokes back with four holes to play in last weekend’s Silver Lakes Invitational.
He was trailing steady Corey Ray, who was reeling off steady pars on the back nine, and second-place Gary Wigington, who was just one shot off the lead after 14 holes.
Lipscomb, who was battling the heat and an uphill fight, birdied the next two holes and pared No. 17 to catch Ray, who bogeyed that hole. Wigington fell off the pace with a bizarre bogey on No. 16, when his second shot on the par-5 hole wedged in between the lip of the bunker and the bunker and created an unplayable lie, forcing a penalty shot and a bogey.
Ray bogeyed the par-3 No. 17 hole when his tee shot landed just off the putting surface and ended up between two small clumps of grass. That caused him to be well short of the hole with his pitch.
This left Lipscomb and Ray tied for the lead heading to the 18th hole, three strokes clear of the rest of the field. Ray’s second shot found water, leaving Lipscomb to just get over the water with his second shot and bogey the hole for the win.
Lipscomb is a lefty and is the first lefty to win a Calhoun County Tour event.
”I was hot and tired after I missed that little putt at 14, but really got going on the second shot at 16 where I got it on and was able to get birdie,” said Lipscomb.
“After Ray went in the water on 18, I knew I just had to get it over the water on my second shot and I made sure I did and did not care if I made bogey to get the win. It has been quite a few years since playing golf at Gadsden State and I started playing more last year and it is sort of coming together a little more this year."
Said Ray, who plays out of the Gadsden Country Club: "I played well up until the last two holes, but Randy played well and congrats to him for the win.”
Lipscomb finished one stroke ahead of Ray and two strokes ahead of Wigington and Jeremy McGatha, who finished 2-under par. Alex Harper, Justin Graveman, Scott Martin and Ty Cole finished tied for fourth place at even par for the 36-hole tournament.
Jack Sims edged Rick Okins by one stroke to win the first flight with a score of 148. Josh Hayes won the second flight with a score of 153. He was four strokes better than Jason Johnson and Matt Rogers. Jarrod Smith won the third flight with a score of 168.
White Plains tourney
The White Plains Over the Hill Gang will host its annual summer classic July 19 at Pine Hill Country Club. Sign-in is at 8:30 a.m. with tee-off times at 10 a.m. It is a three-man scramble. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fees, cart fee, practice balls, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, two mulligans, door prizes and meal after the round.
For more information contact Jeff Barnwell 256-310-4000 or 256-435-2483 or Cory Etter at the clubhouse. The Over the Hill Gang has done wonders for White Plains High School and the White Plains area. This is the big fundraiser and a blast to be at, so set this date apart to play a round at Pine Hill.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Junior Clinics are being held each week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Call the clubhouse for details. Golf fundamentals, rules, etiquette and on-course play are among the items being taught.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8. Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities.
Danny Whittaker won first place with plus-5 points in the June 23 dogfight. Second place was split between Charles Carden and Steve Mullendore with plus-3 points each.
The June 27 nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Randy Jones, Roger Smith and Jimmy Smith in a chip-off against Tyler Dopson, Kevin Wells, Steve Davis, and Brett Wells with scores of 8-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble July 8, Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There is a summer junior camp coming up. It will be July 22-25 and is for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on Fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Coach Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information
The SSGA will hold its next event Monday at Pine Tree. They will be at Farm Links on Tuesday, July 23, with a starting time of 8 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.