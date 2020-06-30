From the Bunker: Links at Briarmeade made terrific tourney host

It was blazing hot Sunday as the final round of the Etowah County Open was played at the Links at Briarmeade in Glencoe. I thought I would follow the leaders on foot on the front nine as it was my first look at the course.
I underestimated the weather and the hills on the course and had to crawl into a cart after six holes, but it was good exercise and a chance to check out the course up close and personal.
The course was in very good shape, and I loved the feel as it was tightly woven around the neighborhood and with seemingly wide fairways, but with small greens. I loved the par-3 No. 15 hole where you hid downhill to an elevated green, about 15 feet all the way around. It was like trying to hit on top of a knoll, and if you missed down the slope you would roll.
The course has a nice eating place where you can overlook four or five holes and enjoy the golf. If you get a chance, check it out.
Dyar sisters
Sisters Hanna and Layne Dyar finished in the Top 20 of the 29th Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship last week at Timberline Golf Club in Calera.
Hanna shot 74-75-76—225 to finish 13th in the event while Layne went 78-76-75—229 to finish in 18th place. Madilyn Turner, a golfer at Pleasant Valley and Jacksonville State, shot 84-83-77—244 to place 26th.
Invitational tourney
The team of Chip Howell, Shan Rogers, Darrell Paulk and Jerry Marks teamed to shoot a blazing 62 and win the Parker Memorial William Weiser Invitational, which is a four-man scramble.
Nate Griffin, Delano Howard, Mal Street and Jake Matthews tied for second with the team of Gary Cornelius, Todd Waldrop, Kevin Anderson and David Lindsey. They both had scores of 63. The grouping of Steve Cheatwood, Scott Knighton, Bill Weiser Jr. and Jeff Hancock finished fourth at 64.
The event was played at Anniston Municipal, “The Hill.”
Tour stats
After the Silver Lakes Invitational, Ty Cole assumed his usual spot at the top of the tour points standings. He had 300 points, followed by Gary Wigington 250, Jake Goggans 225, Brennan Clay 195, Scott Martin 195, Alan Harper 185, Jerry Willis 180, Frank Brady 173 and Jeremy McGatha 173. Three golfers tied at 160.
The top 10 scoring averages are in the same order as the points standings after one tournament. Brennan Clay leads the Tour in birdies after one event with 11. Cole and Wigington have 10 apiece. Corey Ray, Scott Martin and Wesley Jenkins are next with seven birdies apiece.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be July 10-12. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be a member’s only scramble on Sept. 3.
The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Aug. 22-23.
Ted Heim rolled to an easy win in the June 21 dogfight with plus-11 points. Tyler Dopson, Jerre Dingler and Kelly Rogers finished in a three-way tie for second with plus-5 points each.
The team of Nick Hubbard, Blake Jones, Roger Smith and Ryan Jones came out on top in the nine-hole scramble June 25 at 9-under par.
There was a tie between the teams of Caleb McKInney, Bryan Preston, Steve Mullendore, Noah Elder and Tim Dennison, Jimbo Phillips, Brett Wells and Roger Chandler. Both teams finished at 8 under.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Bill Barker won the June 23 dogfight with plus-7 points. Dennis Moyer was three points back. Danny Stephens and Larry Whitman tied for third place with plus-1 point. Whitman won the June 25 scramble as Moyer placed second again. Clark Taylor and Calvin Phillips tied for third.
The next senior two-man scramble tournament will be July 6 and will be sponsored by the City of Anniston. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
A qualifier will be held Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is every Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): Just four miles across the Calhoun County in Glencoe lies a hidden jewel in the Links at Briarmeade.
The course is unlike any in the area and provides a test of all of your shot-making skills. It is a par-71, 5,490 yards from the white tees. It is a course built on Scottish Roots.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.