From the Bunker: Like golf, pickleball can be enjoyed for a lifetime

Many people have been asking me what pickleball is. Like golf, it is a sport you can play for a lifetime. It was started in the 1970s and is played with a wiffle ball and a paddle on what is designed as a smaller version of a tennis court and the size of a badminton court. It is great exercise and can be played as singles or doubles.
Jack Wright has gotten the sport moving in Calhoun County and folks currently play at Parker Memorial, The Oxford Civic Center and the Jacksonville Community Center. Call him (256-682-0081) if you want further information.
Pine Hill monthly scramble
The team of Norris Ray and Jerome Wilson fired a 60 to win the monthly senior scramble Championship Flight at Pine Hill last week. The team of Steve Minton/Frank Toland placed second with a round of 63 and Lois Carter/Danny Robertson came in third place with a 64.
The team of Keith Haywood/Rick Barthel won the First Flight with a score of 68. The teams of Randall Doss/Robbie Robertson and Allan Hubbard/Dennis Crown tied for second place with a score of 69. The Second Flight was a three-way tie between the teams of Gary Smith/Norris Turner, Greg Thrower/Steve Smith and Tim Steward/Mike Thompson, which all shot 73s. Smith/Turner won the tie-breaker.
Hole-in-one
Michael Crews scored his first career ace this past week playing at Pine Hill Country Club. His hole-in-one came on hole No. 3 using a 7-wood from 135 yards out. He was playing with David Toland and Wayne Jackson.
ERA King Realty
The annual ERA King UCP Charity Golf Tournament to be held May 7, with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy organization located in our community.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Country Club, the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
County Two-Man
The County Two-Man Championship will be held March 27-28 at Silver Lakes. Day 1 will be a scramble, while Day 2 will be a scamble. It signifies the beginning of the golf season as far as the Calhoun County Golf Tour goes.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be April 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.