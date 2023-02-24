 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Let the tournaments begin

The monthly Pine Hill senior scramble was played this week and the team of Minton/Toland won the First Flight with a score of 63. The team of Robertson-Whitley finished second with a score of 64, and the team of S. Davis-C.Baughn was third with a round of 66.

The Second Flight ended in a five-way tie at a score of 70. The tie-breakers came out as follows: Martin-Meadows placed first, Reese-Page placed second and Haywood-Drummond placed third.