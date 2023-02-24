From the Bunker: Let the tournaments begin

The monthly Pine Hill senior scramble was played this week and the team of Minton/Toland won the First Flight with a score of 63. The team of Robertson-Whitley finished second with a score of 64, and the team of S. Davis-C.Baughn was third with a round of 66.
The Second Flight ended in a five-way tie at a score of 70. The tie-breakers came out as follows: Martin-Meadows placed first, Reese-Page placed second and Haywood-Drummond placed third.
The Third Flight ended in a three-way tie with the team of Miller-Vandavee winning first with a score of 70. Rainey-Robertson came in second place and Barker-Stephens was third.
The 11th annual Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run will be held Saturday, March 4, at 8 a.m. The run winds its way through downtown Anniston with the start and finish line at Parker Memorial Baptist Church.
Runners will receive a meal ticket to the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast that same morning and a T-shirt while supplies last.
All proceeds will go to missions at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Sign up through the website annistonrunners.com or call the Christian Life Center at Parker Memorial at 256-419-2120.
Oxford High School will be hosting a three-man scramble March 4. Call the Cider Ridge clubhouse to sign up.
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
The third annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. There will be a two-person spring scramble March 11-12 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. Each team must have one Club member on the team. Lunch will be prepared each day and the scramble will be limited to 32 teams.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Amateur Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
There will be a four-man scramble held March 18 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation. It is called the Pi Kappa Alpha Gary Sinise Classic. For more details, call 205-215-2507.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.