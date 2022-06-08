From the Bunker: LeCroy wins Wilfred Galbraith Invitational

Local Calhoun County Tour golfers will be glad when University of South Alabama junior Jacob LeCroy heads back to school. Some may even offer him gas money to go back early for his fall semester.
LeCroy blistered the field with a score of 10 under par at last weekend’s 54-hole Wilfred Galbraith Invitational held at The Anniston Country Club. He was the only golfer under par. Kevin Daugherty and Woodie Eubanks were the closest to LeCroy. Both were 3 over for the tournament and finished 13 strokes behind.
The win was the largest I have seen in my ten years covering the tour and adds to LeCroy’s victory at Silver Lakes earlier this year. He shot the low round of the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Gary Wigington, a 23-time tour winner, finished fourth, 15 strokes off the pace. Brennan Clay and Freeman Fite tied for fifth, 18 strokes behind.
Ty Cole, a 24-time tour winner, Layton Bussey and Ross Napier tied for first place in the Championship B Flight with a score of 8 over par. Jeremy McGatha (10 over), Dalton Chandler (12 over) and Chip Howell (13 over) were next.
Andrew Brooks, Gage Miller and Jake Goggans tied for first place in the Championship C Flight.
Zack Mangum and Tyler Simmons shot 148 to win the Players A Flight, which only consisted of 36 holes. Matt Rogers won the Players B Flight with a score of 160. Noah Flynn shot 164 to win the Players C Flight, and Joe Hedgspeth won the Players D Flight with a 169. Don Springer fired a 163 to win the Senior Flight.
Hole-in-one
Chip Howell has hit many great shots in his career, but only seven have been perfect. His latest perfect shot came at The Anniston Country Club last weekend. He used a 4-hybrid to make an ace on the par-3 No. 4 hole.
“Pappy Dunn” Memorial
Cane Creek will be hosting the sixth annual “Pappy Dunn” Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday at 9 a.m. It’s a two-person scramble. Contact Fred Wilson at 256-239-6548.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held July 11. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Cider Ridge will be hosting a junior golf camp June 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day for boys and girls ages 7-12. It will be conducted by PGA ADM certified coaches, professional staff and other instructors.
Instruction will be on the basic fundamentals of the swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette. Activities will include on-course experience, challenges, contests and fun games. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The cost is $150 for the three days and space is limited, so call the clubhouse now to sign up.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.