What a day for Donoho senior golfer Jacob LeCroy. He won the Glencoe high School tournament in the morning, then made the drive to Cane Creek and shot a 68 to take the first-round lead in the Cane Creek Invitational.
LeCroy shot 34-34 on his second 18 holes of the day to take a one-shot lead over Brennan Clay. Veteran Ott Chandler hammered out a 71 and lurks in third place. Chandler won this tournament in 2007 and 2009.
Justin Graveman and Gary Wigington shot 72 each and are four shots back. Jeremy McGatha and Adrian Geeting came in with 73 each. Defending champion Ty Cole shot a 77 and is nine strokes back heading into Sunday’s final round.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. On April 7, there will be a Titleist Demo Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be required.
On April 12 the Chase Thomas Strong golf tournament will be held. All proceeds will benefit families of children with brain injuries in Alabama.
The Walker Reynolds Club Championship will be April 13-14. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
New Tennis pro Scott Medders came on board this week and is already working with kids.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble starts March 28. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to get in on the action. Tee time is 5 p.m. The fees are $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Apr. 1 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Austin Joplin Memorial Golf Tournament will be held April 6 at Cane Creek. The scramble will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a Callaway Demo Day on March 31
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fifth annual Faith Cup, a three-man scramble, will be held May 11. The cost is $60 a player and includes range balls, mulligans and lunch catered by Top of the River. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. Call Jonathan Pate at 256-310-4874 for more details.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7. The entry fee is $125 for the two -day event and includes meals, green fees, cart and range balls.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Kim Carlisle, Jeff Benedict and Wayne McCarty finished in the top three spots March 18 in the first flight at Timberline. Larry Tierce won the second flight. Ken Meyer and Skip Genetski finished in second and third place.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The team of Ted Law and Jerome Wilson shot 3-under par to win the first flight in last week’s senior two-man scramble. Ronnie Cofield and Rocco Gomez won the second flight with 3-over par
