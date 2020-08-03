From the Bunker: LeCroy places second at State Amateur

Former Donoho golfer Jacob LeCroy shot 19-under par and surpassed the all-time scoring record in the 104th Alabama State Amateur Golf Championship held last week at Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika.
This score would have been good enough for LeCroy to have won the previous 103 tournaments.
Unfortunately, 17-year old Gordon Sargent was playing the round of his young life as he shot 24 under for the four-day event that featured 173 golfers from across the state.
LeCroy shot a 63 in the third round, as he started out the round with five straight birdies and shot a closing round of 65. The 63 was the low round of the tournament
Rogers duo win title
Matt Rogers and daughter Isabel hung on to win the Alabama State Mixed Team 14-and-Under Flight state championship last week at Oxmoor Valley Ridge Course in Birmingham. The duo birdied Nos. 9, 10 and 11 to get to 1-under par. They then survived a double-bogey to shoot 73 and win by one stroke. Isabel will be a freshman at White Plains High School in the fall.
Hanna and Joe Dyar placed eighth in the Mixed Team Flight, while Madilyn and Brady Turner tied for fourth in the Mixed Team Flight. Oxford’s Zachery and Davis Hurst finished eighth in the Father-Son 13-and-Under B Flight.
Cider Ridge next
The Calhoun County Golf Tour enters the home stretch of its season as the calendar turns to the month of August. This weekend, the guys will be at Cider Ridge.
The next weekend has the golfers competing at the Gadsden Country Club, and the regular season winds up at the Calhoun County Championship on Aug. 29-30 at “The Hill.” The 16-man Ryder Cup format will be held at some point in September, and it will feature the top 16 players in regular-season points.
A revived Gary Wigington is riding a three-tournament win streak entering the final three events and is playing some of his best golf during his time on the Tour. He has won 18 events all-time, but until now, he never won three events in one year. He has won two events in a year on four separate occasions.
The delay in the starting of the 2020 season has helped Wigington, as he ended last year with surgery on his elbow and was going to need some extensive rehab to get back into playing shape again.
“The layoff kind of helped me, as I had more time to get rehab and practice before having to go out and play a tournament," Wigington said. "This injury has kind of been bothering me for the last few years and just kept getting worse. It feels much better now and I am swinging with no pain."
He leads the Tour standings with 1,150 points. Ty Cole is second at 800 points, and Jeremy McGatha is third at 722.5 points. Cole and McGatha have an uphill battle to try to catch Wigington and would just about need to win the last three tournaments to have a shot at taking the Tour Player of the Year title.
Wigington leads the Tour with 46 birdies on the year, while Ty Cole, Brennan Clay and Jeremy McGatha are next with 31.
Cole rallies at Cherokee
Ty Cole came from two strokes back entering Sunday’s final round at Cherokee Country Club to win his fifth straight “Dub Ellis” Tournament title.
Chad Calvert had shot a brilliant 65 on Saturday to take the lead, but struggled to a 78 on Sunday to finish eight back at 1-under par for the tourney.
Cole’s 9 under was six shots better than runner-up Jeremy McGatha, who had a solid 70-71—141 total. It was the second straight runner-up finish for McGatha.
This was not a Calhoun County Tour event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. There is a member-only scramble Sept. 3, which is Labor Day. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Bob Hollinsworth won first place in the July 26 dogfight with plus-6 points. Second place with plus-3 points was Brian Whitley.
Thursday afternoon’s nine-hole scramble was won by Tyler Dopson, Andy Jenkins, Austin Jones, Tyler Wells, and Jeremy Beck in a chip-off against the team of Danny Whittaker, James Lett, Kevin Wells, and Daniel Ricks. Both teams shot 7-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Sept. 12-13.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:00 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 3 and is being sponsored by Noble Bank. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
The city of Oxford has re-scheduled its tournament for Aug. 8-9. It is a Calhoun County Tour event and was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
A qualifier will be held on Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The July 25 winner was Jim Beason with Tim Dennison placing second. Neil Elders won the Aug. 1 contest with Bruce Wilkes finishing second.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): There is a senior two-man scramble (50 and over) on Aug. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. There is the Brian Pitts Memorial Classic on Aug. 29. It is a two-man scramble. Pitts graduated from Glencoe High School in 2010 and passed away in recent years.
