From the Bunker: LeCroy makes it back-to-back Wilfred Galbraith titles

It was 2018 when teenage Donoho golfer Jacob LeCroy shocked the Calhoun County Tour by winning the Wilfred Galbraith Anniston Country Club 54-hole tournament. The young kid was having a blast on his home course as he captured the win.

Fast forward five years and he came into this year’s 54-hole event after graduating from South Alabama, winning a state high school championship and winning this same event last year. He was a different Jacob LeCroy this year and was all business as he was completely focused with lethal precision.