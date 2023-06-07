From the Bunker: LeCroy makes it back-to-back Wilfred Galbraith titles

It was 2018 when teenage Donoho golfer Jacob LeCroy shocked the Calhoun County Tour by winning the Wilfred Galbraith Anniston Country Club 54-hole tournament. The young kid was having a blast on his home course as he captured the win.
Fast forward five years and he came into this year’s 54-hole event after graduating from South Alabama, winning a state high school championship and winning this same event last year. He was a different Jacob LeCroy this year and was all business as he was completely focused with lethal precision.
He was tied with two of the best. Freeman Fite, a four-time tour winner of this event (his home course), and Ty Cole, a two-time winner and one of the all-time greats on the Calhoun County Tour.
LeCroy stared them down and went out and played suffocating golf. He shot a 66 on Saturday to open a two-shot lead over Cole and a four-shot lead on Fite.
On Sunday, LeCroy grinded out a 67 and finished at 10 under par, six strokes clear of Fite, seven strokes clear of Cole, eight shots clear of Trey Rouse and nine shots clear of Garrett Burgess (a two-time winner of this event).
There were challenges all day from Cole, Fite and Rouse. Fite hung in there the longest as he pulled within two shots with three holes to go. However, LeCroy took control with three straight birdies to put the tournament trophy in his hands for the second straight year.
“I felt like my best round was on Saturday,” LeCroy said after the round.
He rattled home 10 four-foot par saving putts during the final round and did not blink under the pressure of the moment.
“My goal coming in was to win back-to-back,” LeCroy said. “I was disappointed that I could not play at Silver Lakes and do the same there. I had my college graduation that weekend.”
Added LeCroy: “I was really happy with how I played today. I did not give myself many shots at birdies, but that is how it goes out here sometimes. I just try to not get mad and just play steady. I don’t think I had a three-putt all week and that was huge.”
Andrew Brooks shot a three-day total of 222 to defeat Jeff Chapman by four strokes to win the Championship B flight. Tanner Wells fired a 233 to win the Championship C flight by one stroke.
David Sanders and Don Springer tied for first place in the Senior Division with a two-day total of 153.
Charlie Smith shot a 69 to tie Jack Svenson at 147 for first place in the first flight. Rusty Whitlow and Graham Morrow shot 159 to tie for first place in the second flight.
Matt Hartdegen and Carson Chandler shot a two-day total of 167 to tie for first place in the third flight. Sean Kline shot 176 to win the fourth flight by four strokes over Heath Waldrop.
Southern Amateur Qualifier
It was a big week for LeCroy, who shot a 66 last Thursday at Tuscaloosa’s Indian Hills Country Club to qualify for the 117th Southern Amateur Championship, which will be played July 19-22 at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs have moved their annual three-man scramble to Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m., out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The team of Kenny Okins, Rick, Mike Patey and Scott Watson shot 17 under par to win the Red, White and Blue Scramble last week. Second place went to the team of Sawyer Edwards, Randall Doss, Robbie Robertson and Norris Turner at 15 under par. Third place went to the team of Chase Hollingsworth, Chance Harris, Jono Waugh and Ricky Carden with a score of 13 under par.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.