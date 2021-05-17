From the Bunker: LeCroy eagles last hole to win at Silver lakes

It was a wild ride Sunday at Silver Lakes as the Calhoun County Golf Tour was — all of a sudden — taken over by a host of young players. Two former Donoho teammates, both of whom are currently playing collegiate golf, finished the 36-hole event in the top three spots along with Corey Ray.
Current University of South Alabama golfer Jacob LeCroy birdied and eagled the last two holes to take a two-shot victory over Ray and Harrison Hughston, who plays collegiately at Montevallo. LeCroy bogeyed No. 16 to fall one shot off the lead, but rallied to pick up his second career win on the tour. His other win was at The Anniston Country Club in 2018, while he was a student at Donoho.
“I have been playing a lot and it is always good to be back home and play in these tour events,” said LeCroy, who shot a 68-71—139 to finish at 5 under par.
Ray shot 73-68—141 to finish tied for second at 3 under par. He birdied the last three holes to end up with the best round of the day. Hughston shot 71-70—141 for his part of second place.
Andrew Brooks surged in with a Sunday round of 69 to finish at 2 under par, just three strokes back of the lead. Scott Martin held the lead for a while on the front nine, but four straight bogeys in the middle of the round dropped him back to a finish of 2 under par.
Dane Moore finished in sixth place at 1 under par. He was the only other golfer under par.
Timmy Woodard, Gary Wigington, Ty Cole and Dalton Chandler all finished at even par for the tournament. Woodard had a 71-73 weekend as his game continues to improve.
Wigington opened with a 74, but bounced back on Sunday with a 70. Cole, a two-time winner this year, shot 2 under on Saturday, but fell off the pace with a 74 on Sunday.
Chandler was 4 under on Saturday and had a piece of the lead, but struggled with a 76 on Sunday. Brennan Clay was also tied for the lead with a 68 on Saturday, but shot a 78 on Sunday to drop back to 2 over par for the tournament.
There were multiple leaders and ties for the lead all day, which made for one of the most exciting tournaments in tour history.
Andrew Gladden won the first flight with a score of 147, edging Alex Harper by three strokes. Tanner Wells shot a 157 to defeat Daniel Black by one stroke and Josh Poole by three strokes to win the second flight. The third flight was won by Luke Armstrong, who shot 163, two strokes better than Randy Lipscomb.
Albatross
Stuart Rice scored a rare double eagle last week on the par-5, No. 15 hole at Pine Hill Country Club. He made a 2 on the hole with a driver and a 4-iron from 185 yards. It was witnessed by Mannon Bankston and Ted Northdurf.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
There will be summer youth camps coming up the first four weeks of June for members. This includes golf, tennis, lunch and swimming. Call the clubhouse and sign up now if you are a member.
You can join the club before May 31 and avoid the normal $2,500 initiation fee.
The Salute to Industry Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 16, with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
The Parker Memorial William Weiser Invitational four-man scramble was played last week, and the team featuring Chip Howell and Mike Dickert won with a round of 59. The team shot 30-29—59 and birdied seven of nine holes on the back nine.
Second place went to the team of Denny Bailey, Todd Pilkington, Phil Stout and Jake Munroe with a 63. David Fitzgerald, Brian Rosenbloom, Phillip Morris and Larry Vinson placed third with a 64, and the team of William Weiser, James Riddle, Marcus Strickland and Drew Senter finished fourth with a round of 67.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be June 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The James A. Pappy Dunn Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 4, beginning at 9 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble. Contact Fred Wilson at 256-239-6548 for more details.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
The team of Irwin/Maddox won the first flight of this week’s senior two-man tournament. The team of Thomas/Griguhn was one stroke back with a round of 63. The team of Ray/Wilson finished third.
The second flight was won on tie-breakers by the team of Barthel/Williams. They defeated the teams of Doss/Robertson and Bragg/Martin. All had rounds of 63.
The third flight was won on tie-breakers also. The team of McElroy/Vandaveer defeated Kinsey/Garmon and Bush/Marshall. They all had a score of 71.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Ronnie Cofield was the winner on May 8. May 15 winners were Dylan Pugh and Bryan Moore.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.