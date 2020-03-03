From the Bunker: Layne Dyar has big tournament

Jacksonville State senior Layne Dyar continues to improve her golf game as she finished strong in this week’s event at the Kiawah Island Classic on Tuesday.
Reports out of JSU show Dyar tied for 74th with a 54-hole score of 226. The JSU women finished 23rd in college golf's largest tournament.
The White Plains High graduate shot 74, 73 and 79. Her three-day score was good enough to tie for 74th in a field of 264 golfers.
The Gamecocks carded a 7-over 295 in the final round on the par-72, 5,964-yard Osprey Point Golf Club on Tuesday. The round was 11 shots better than JSU's previous low round of the tournament and finished off a three-day total of 909. It was the best out of four Ohio Valley Conference teams in the 53-team field that was won by host College of Charleston.
The round comes a day after JSU shot a second-round 306 on the Oak Point Golf Course in the event held across two layouts.
Leading the way for JSU was junior Ana Perez Altuna,who tied for 41st in the 264-player field.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Bo Savage took first place in last Saturday’s dogfight with plus-2 points. Bill Curry and Larry Whitman tied for second with plus-1 point Amos Kirkpatrick, Bill Barker and Marcus Albreaux tied for fourth place with minus-3 points.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament will be April 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after the clock strikes noon, if they are with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person, which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.