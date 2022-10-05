From the Bunker: Kronospan Tournament coming soon

The County Match Play Championship was postponed last week as too many folks were going to be gone. A possible alternative could be the last weekend of October. The top-16 points leaders in the year-long Calhoun County Tour standings qualified for the year-end match play.
The team of William Weiser, Scott Key, Chip Howell and Len Costner won the latest JSU Baptist Campus Ministries golf tournament played at Pine Hill Country Club last week. They shot a round of 58. It was Weiser’s 18th year of playing the event.
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.