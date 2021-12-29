From the Bunker: Kincey/Garmon win senior scramble at Cider Ridge

The weather has been fantastic for golf the last couple of weeks.
The senior scramble at Cider Ridge was won by the team of Kincey/Garmon. Second place went to the team of Ray/McClellan and third to the team of Phillips/Estes. All shot scores of 64 and scorecards were used to break the ties.
The team of Stancil/Tramel shot a 68 and won by tie-breakers to win the first flight. The team of Steward/ Kemp placed second and Collins/Britt came in third.
The second flight was won by the team of Rozell/PK with a round of 71. Ward/Winfrey finished second and Haywood/King third.
The Buddy Moore
Pat O’Leary sent a nice message to The Hill website last week concerning the Buddy Moore tournament held in September. It is worth repeating in this column.
“A special thank you to the Buddy Moore Charity Golf Committee for their recent support of Brandon’s Journey of Hope. We are extremely grateful for your support.
Each year, for the past 12 years, they have raised over $165,000 for support of children/families in our community that have had to face medical needs/expenses in their lives.
May God bless each one of them, as well as all of their supporters, for the love that they share around the community.”
The Sunny King
The Sunny King Golf Classic, normally played in July, was moved to September this year and was a real success in that time slot. Officials have decided to keep the tournament in September in 2022. It will be played Sept. 16-18 this coming fall. Put it on your calendar now.
Indian Oaks closed for golf
I got a message from Starling Ridgeway recently that Indian Oaks Golf Course will be shut down for golf until it is sold. Hopefully there will be a buyer out there soon that can get the grand old course up and going once again.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Jan. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m. The next monthly two-man scramble will be Jan. 18.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.