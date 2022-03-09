From the Bunker: JSU women off to strong start

The Jacksonville State University golf teams are getting their seasons cranked up as we enter early March.
The men’s team had a ninth-place finish at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas a couple of weeks ago and finished eighth last weekend at the Sea Palms Invitational in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Patricio Freundt-Thurne had a top-10 finish to lead the men at the Sea Palms Invitational last Saturday. The senior from Lima, Peru, carded a 5-over 218 to finish in a tie for ninth and pace the Gamecocks on the par-71, 6,664-yard course. JSU finished with a total score of 887. Wright State won the team title with a 14-over 866.
Freundt-Thurne made 12 birdies in the tournament, tied for fourth most in the field, while teammate Erik Jansson was third in pars with 37. Jansson turned in rounds of 76-69-74 to shoot a 6-over 219 and tie for 13th in the 104-player field.
The women are off to a very strong start, having finished second at Lady Bison Classic in Panama City Beach, Fla., and winning the Bright’s Creek Women’s Invite in Mill Springs, N.C., two weekends ago.
An opening-round 296 gave the Gamecocks a 15-shot lead at the Bright's Creek Golf Club through 18 holes. They held off the field in the second round before the third and final round was canceled by weather.
The 36-hole score of 603 ended up being 11 shots better than host Gardner-Webb in second place and gave the Gamecocks their second win of the season and their second in their last four tournaments.
The Gamecocks were led by senior Valentina Curet, who claimed her second straight Top-10 finish. The Santiago del Estero, Argentina, native finished third in the field of 40 golfers. The third-place finish is the highest finish in her career and comes after she carded rounds of 74 and 73 to finish with a 36-hole score of 147.
Just two shots behind Curet and in a tie for fourth was junior Claire Vermette. The native of St. Petersburg, Fla., finished her tournament with a 74 after opening with a 75 on Saturday morning, putting her at 149 for the event.
Sophomore Berta Sanchez tied for eighth with a 36-hole score of 153 after the Barcelona, Spain, native carded rounds of 74 and 79, respectively. She made 24 pars over the two days, tied for fifth in the field.
Freshman Paula Perez Cubinas stormed out of the gates on Saturday with a 1-over 73 and finished the tournament in a tie for 11th after her second-round 83 gave her a two-day score of 156.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
Head golf coach Horace Bramblett does such a great job with the kids at Piedmont, as do all the coaches in the athletics department at the school.
Bramblett is excited about the upcoming season. He has 10 boys and seven girls out for golf this season. That’s the largest number he’s ever had.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held April 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
There will be a Member-Member tournament on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 9 a.m. The first six holes will be best ball, the second six modified alternate shot, and the final six a scramble format. The cost is $180 for each four-man team. Each participant will receive a custom-order pair of Asics golf shoes and the tournament will be flighted after the round.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The GolfWeek Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.