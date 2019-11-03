The Jacksonville State men's golf team stormed back from 10 shots down Tuesday to win the Kennesaw State Pinetree Intercollegiate by two shots.
The Gamecocks started the day tied for fifth place and carded the day's best team score (291), which allowed them to climb four spots and take their first title of the season. They shot a 54-hole score of 878 to win the 11-team event by two over Ohio Valley Conference foe Belmont.
Junior Jesus Dano Montenegro led the JSU charge with a final-round 67 that catapulted him into second place in the 59-player field. He wrapped up play with a 6-under 210.
Montenegro started his final round slowly with bogeys on the fourth and sixth holes, but three-straight birdies before making the turn at 1 under for the day set the tone for his back nine. A 4-under 32 on his final nine holes capped the 5-under round and gave him the second-place finish.
Junior Quinn Vidal Mora also claimed a Top 10 finish for the Gamecocks, using a 2-over 218 to finish seventh.
JSU women
The JSU women placed fourth last week in the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Golf Classic in Hot Springs, Ark. The Gamecocks were only 14 strokes behind the winner, Western Kentucky.
Claire Vermette led the Gamecocks with a three-day total of 215, which is 1-under par. Valentina Curet, Ana Perez Altuma and White Plains High graduate Layne Dyar all shot 225 for the tournament and finished at 9 over.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Members will have a feast for Thanksgiving. I saw on Facebook what the chef was cooking up for members to order. My mouth is watering as I write this.
There is a membership drive taking place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Sunday's Oct. 27 dogfight was split between Brad Hardin and Tyler Dopson, who each had plus-9 points. Second place went to Chris Reaves with plus-8 points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close on Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. with a tee time of 9. You are invited to come play and join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Nov. 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Read something interesting on the Cider Ridge website that you might be interested in knowing.
Cider Ridge got its name from its history. More than 100 years ago the property was owned by Melon Apple Orchard. It produced 11,000 bushels of apples annually on the property. At its peak, it produced more than 20,000 gallons of apple cider a year.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The monthly senior two-man scramble will be Nov. 18. The cost is $30 for non-members.
The 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be Dec. 7. The tourney raises money for H.E.A.R.T.S and toys and clothing for kids in the area. The tournament fills up in a hurry to the first 120 golfers and there are sponsorships available for businesses as well.
The entry fee is $50 for members and $60 for non-members and you are to bring an unwrapped toy for a kid to put under the Christmas tree in the clubhouse. It is a four-person blind scramble in which teams are drawn out of a hat (A-B-C-D format).
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card.
On Nov. 23, Silver Lakes will host a Three Cup Tournament. Every green will have three cups cut out. You hit your ball on the green and pick the hole you want to putt to. It is a two-person scramble format with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $55 a player.
The Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble tournament will be Dec. 8.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA was at the Gadsden Country Club on Oct 28, and Schuyler Woods won first place in the first flight. Richard Johnson was second and Jim Hollis third. Gary Authament won first place and Patrick Murphy was second with Paul Baker placing third.
The next event is at Oak Mountain on Nov. 4 with a 9 a.m.shotgun start
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Tommy Stevens won the year-end Tournament of Champions Putting Contest on Oct. 25. Each week during the year winners and runner-ups qualified for the championship play-off.
Stevens got the win, with 26 golfers playing for the title. Larry Hensley placed second and Randy Pugh third as they were part of a five-way putt-off.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.