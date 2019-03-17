Cane Creek is getting ready to host the Cane Creek Invitational, which is the first big tournament of the year on the Calhoun County Tour. It will be teeing up March 23-24.
Hole-in-one: Wayne Conner knocked in his first career ace March 12 at Pine Hill on the 146-yard No. 4 hole with a 7-iron. His playing partners were Cloyd Staples, Johnny Austin and Horace Rosamane.
JSU golf: The JSU men’s golf team stepped into the big time last week as the Gamecocks won the Bash at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, S.C. They won the team trophy by one stroke over sixth-ranked Wake Forest. It was a 13-team field.
The Gamecocks had five players finish in the Top 20 individually. Jesus Dario Montenegro finished fifth with a 210 for the 54-hole event. Quim Vidal Mora was sixth at 211, Benedict Thalmayr 11th at 214, and Max Baslen and Maxima Portais tied for 19th at 218.
Paula Vega led the JSU women in a tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., as they finished 10th at the University of North Florida Collegiate. She finished 12th in a field of 90 with a three-day total of 220. Valentina Curet came in 24th with a 223. Ana Perez Altuna placed 29th with a 224.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. On April 7, there will be a Titleist Demo Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be required.
On April 12, the Chase Thomas Strong golf tournament will be held. All proceeds will benefit families of children with brain injuries in Alabama.
The Walker Reynolds Club Championship will be April 13-14. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Calhoun County championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept. 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be April 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Austin Joplin Memorial Golf Tournament will be April 6 at Cane Creek. The scramble will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a Callaway Demo Day on March 31. The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
On March 23, the Drive to the Goal charity golf tournament will be at 1 p.m. It is a two-man scramble. Contact Benji Turley at benji313@cableone.net for further information. The event will help benefit youth soccer.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
There is a senior two-person scramble March 19. It will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7 in 2019, and the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
