The JSU men’s and women’s golf teams continue to have successful seasons as they both push toward the Ohio Valley Conference tournament later this month. The women will play April 15-17 and the men will have their tournament the following week April 21-23.
Both teams appear to be ready to make a strong run at OVC titles. The women finished sixth last week at the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate in Stockbridge, Ga.
Paula Vega finished second in the field of 90 golfers with a three-day total of 219. Ana Perez Altuna placed 10th in the field with total of 226. The Gamecocks were only four shots off of a second-place finish. The University of South Florida took first place in the team standings.
Benedikt Thalmayr tied for first place at the Bubba Barnett Collegiate in Jonesboro, Ark., with a three-day total of 5-under par (72-70-69). Quim Vidal Mora placed 13th with 2-over par. The Gamecocks finished fourth as Arkansas State took the team title. The guys will be at the Shoal Creek Invitational on April 15-16.
Larry Ginn tourney
The annual Larry Ginn golf tournament will be April 27 at Silver Lakes. It is a three-man scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $75 a person, which includes lunch, cart, green fees and prizes.
Prizes will be awarded for two flights. For more information, contact Lenn Costner at 256-310-2139.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Chase Thomas Strong golf tournament will be April 12. All proceeds will benefit families of children with brain injuries in Alabama.
The Walker Reynolds Club Championship will be April 13-14.
On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Gary Thomas won the March 31 dogfight with plus-1 point. Andy Jenkins was second with minus-2 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. The team of Nick Hubbard, Danny Whittaker, Steve Mullendore and Roger Chandler won a three-team chip-off to win last Thursday’s event
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be May 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5. The Alabama State Golf Association’s women’s stroke play tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scrambles held April 8, May 20, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player, which includes green and cart fees.
On April 26, Callaway will have a Demo Day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fifth annual Faith Cup, a three-man scramble, will be May 11. The cost is $60 a player and includes range balls, mulligans and lunch catered by Top of the River. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. Call Jonathan Pate at 256-310-4874 for more details.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. Next event is May 7.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
The monthly two-man senior scramble will be April 16 at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Ramon Sharritt won the first flight at the Riverchase CC event April 1. Tony Micallef and Mike Pope tied for second place. Harold Jeter won the second flight edging out runner-up Danny Craven. Mike Brooks and Mitch Martin tied for first place in the third flight.
The guys will be at Gadsden CC on April 8.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Steve Reaves won the March 30 dogfight with plus-5 points. Larry Hensley finished second just one point back.
Jim Kelly won the March 31 dogfight with plus-6 points. Steve Williams was second with plus-3 points.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks. This month’s event will be April 10.
