One of the better kept secrets at Jacksonville State is the success of the women and men’s golf teams over the years. That credit goes to golf coach James Hobbs and his ability to find great golfers and get them to come to JSU.
According to information from the JSU website, he took over the head coaching duties at JSU in 1983.
Hobbs has led JSU teams to six appearances in the NCAA Division II before the move to Division I in 1995. They have made 13 NCAA Regional appearances on the Division I level since 2002, including eight for the men and five for the women.
The Gamecocks have claimed six Ohio Valley Conference men’s championships and Hobbs has won four OVC coach of the year awards. The women have won five OVC titles and been to the NCAA Regionals five times
The biggest name player to come out of JSU is Danny Willett who has a 2016 Masters title in his pocket and other international wins.
His teams are played well this fall and enter the spring season with hopes for another conference title and an NCAA appearance.
JSU men: The men traveled to Savannah, Ga., last week and shot a 54-hole total of 881 to tie for sixth-place with William & Mary in the 17-team field.
Sophomore Jesus Montenegro claimed a ninth-place finish in the individual scoring. He shot a 1-over par total of 217, which was five shots back of the leader in the 97-player field.
JSU women: The women placed 14th in a field of 49 teams as they competed in Kiawah Island, S.C. Paula Vega was 28th out of 254 golfers. She shot a 54-hole total of 3-over par and was 12 strokes off the leader. Pia Ohlenbusch shot a sparkling 68 in the final round. It was her career low.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Titleist and Taylormade will be having a demo day March 3
The spring scramble is coming March 16-17. It will a two-man scramble format and the fee is $100 for non-members and is $75 for members. The field will be flighted after one day. The fee also includes lunch on both days.
On April 12, the Chase Thomas Strong golf tournament will be held. All proceeds will benefit families of children with brain injuries in Alabama.
The Walker Reynolds Club Championship will be held April 13-14. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept. 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Mar 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Austin Joplin Memorial Golf Tournament will be held April 6 at Cane Creek. The scramble will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
The Cane Creek Invitational has moved in the Calhoun County Tour schedule so that it will be the first event of the year. It now sits in the March 23-24 time slot.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. On Monday-Thursday, these special rates are $35 a person, and on Friday-Sunday the rates are $39 a person.
Twilight golf begins at 3 p.m. each day and starts at noon Tuesday and Thursday. On Monday-Thursday, the cost is $37 and Friday through Saturday the cost is $41.
You can currently play all day at a special rate. On Monday through Thursday the rate is $55 and Friday through Sunday the rate is just $65.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
On March 23, the Drive to the Goal Charity Golf Tournament will be held It has a 1:00 p.m. start time. It is a two-man scramble. Contact Benji Turley at benji313@cableone.net for further information. The event will help benefit youth soccer.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. March 5 is the next scheduled date for 2019.
It's time to sign up for the 2019 Trail Card. You can do it online. Trail Card winter rates are $29.95 plus tax for 18 holes plus cart on weekdays and $39.95 on weekends.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
On March 16 a two-person St. Patrick’s Day scramble will be held and includes lunch.
There is a senior two-person scramble to be held March 19. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7 in 2019, and the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
If the weather holds up the next tournament will be held at Oxmoor Valley on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.