From the bunker: Johnson get first career ace

Golf season is knocking on the door, and we already have an ace.
It happened at Cane Creek on Friday when 66-year old Keith Johnson knocked home his first career hole-in-one on No. 12. He did it with a 7-iron.
It was witnessed by Roscoe Griffith, Mo Weilman and Gene Lockett.
Duck’s Indoor Sports Mania
Have you ever wanted to play some of the great golf courses around the country? It would come at a great cost as you would need to travel and pay high green fees. Now you have another choice.
Duck’s Indoor Sports Mania is located on the Davis Loop in Oxford. It is a state-of-the-art interactive simulation. You step into a booth with your golf clubs, and you are instantly on the first tee and looking down the first fairway. You hit your clubs, putt and make your way around the course, just as if you were there.
It opened Dec. 7 under the ownership of Kevin Rogers. They even have tournaments every Thursday. The 5,000-square-foot building can host 86 people.
“I probably went overboard on the technology, but we want people to enjoy and come back,” Rogers said.
They also have hunting simulations, arcade games (old and new), pacman, dart tournaments, pool tables, jukeboxes and a shuffleboard table.
“We have a place that tries to bridge three generations with interactive sports with a family fun center,” Rogers said.
You can check out their Facebook page for more details: Ducks Indoor Sports Mania.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Last Saturday’s dogfight was won by Roger Smith with plus-1 point. Second place went to Charles Carden with a score of even.
Last Sunday’s dogfight was won by Johnny Barnes with plus-12 points. Charles Carden won second place at plus-6 points. Third and fourth place was split between Danny Whittaker, Byron Preston, Tyler Dopson and Steve Mullendore with scores of plus-2 points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
On Feb. 24, the team of Bill Curry, Bo Savage and Bill Baker won a three-man scramble with plus-17 points. The team of Danny Stephens, Bill Turner and Ralph Aldis tied the team of Woody Jeter, Dennis Moyer and Larry Whitman for second place plus-7 points.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information.
You can also purchase a sponsorship for just $100.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
