From the Bunker: Jacksonville State women on a roll

Jacksonville State’s women’s golf team is starting to play its best golf just in time for the Ohio Valley Conference championship. Last week the women captured first place in the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate Tournament held in Morganton, N.C. The Gamecocks took the 54-hole event with a team score of 302-316-308—926. They edged second-place Elon College by two strokes and Appalachian State by six strokes.
Claire Vermette got her first career win in individual play and Layne Dyar came in 21st with a total score of 240 for the event.
This win followed up a team-individual day scoring record of 4-under par (284) at the Georgia State Invitational. They beat the all-time school record of 289.
Berta Sanchez (70), Vermette (71), Ana Perez Altuna (71) and Dyar (72) all shot par or better to make up that historic round of golf by the Gamecocks.
JSU is now headed to the OVC Championship on April 18-20 at Hampton Cove in Huntsville.
Hole-in-one
Jan Hathcock banged home an ace while playing at Cane Creek on April 7. It was on the 148-yard par-3 No. 6 hole. The ace helped him shoot a 37 on the front nine.
ERA King Realty
The annual ERA King UCP Charity Golf Tournament to be held May 7, at The Anniston Country Club, with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy organization located in our community.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. Last Thursday’s nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Ott Chandler, Steve Mullendore and Chance Smitherman in a chip-off against Tanner Wells, Hunter Carr, Randy Jones and Tyler Wells with a score of minus-7.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be May 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
There will be a White Plains High School “Over the Hill Gang” scramble on April 23, teeing off at 10 a.m.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fund-raiser golf tournament June 18 beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
