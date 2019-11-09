Jacksonville State fired a 12-under 276 and had all five players shoot par or better Tuesday to finish fourth at the Kiawah Classic at Turtle Point.
The Gamecocks tied for the 13th lowest round in school history with the final round on the par-72, 6,911-yrd Turtle Point Golf Course in Kiawah, S.C. That pushed them up three spots on the 21-team leaderboard and into fourth, one spot ahead of 47th-ranked Memphis. No. 24 Auburn won the event at 31 under, while College of Charleston finished second and Augusta third.
Senior Patricio Freundt-Thurne led JSU for the tournament in a tie for 11th, thanks to a final-round 68 that capped a 54-hole 213, which was 3 under. Junior Quim Videl Mora had the Gamecocks’ best round Tuesday, firing a 6-under 66 to finish with a 1-under 215.
Jesus Dario Montenegro joined them in the Top 20, tying for 13th with a 2-under 214. He shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to cap his tournament.
Junior Jackson Singletary also finished his tournament on a solid note, moving 19 spots up the leaderboard with a 2-under 70 on Tuesday. Junior Max Basler shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to cap his three-day score of 234.
McClellan tourney
At the monthly Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man golf event, 62 golfers showed up. The team of Mack-Irvin took first place in the first flight with a round of 64. It was one shot better than the team of Garmon-Stewart.
The team of Colin-Tolin won the second flight over Stevens-Baker in a scorecard regression playoff with a 68.
The third flight went to the team of Ray-Martin who beat Talley-Cupp in a scorecard regression playoff with a 73
The team of Porterfield-Whitman edged the team of Williams-Kelly in a scorecard regression playoff with a 75.
The breezy weather contributed to high scores.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place until Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Last Sunday’s dogfight was won by Danny Whittaker with plus-4 points. Second place went to Roger Smith at even. Third place was split between Chris Reaves and Mark Gaines with minus-2 points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close on Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. with a tee time of 9. You are invited to come play and join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Dec. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the best 10 public golf courses in the state by Best Things Alabama 2019
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The monthly senior two-man scramble will be Nov. 18. The cost is $30 for non-members.
The 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be Dec. 7. The tourney raises money for H.E.A.R.T.S and toys and clothing for kids in the area. The tournament fills up in a hurry to the first 120 golfers and there are sponsorships available for businesses as well.
The entry fee is $50 for members and $60 for non-members and you are to bring an unwrapped toy for a kid to put under the Christmas tree in the clubhouse. It is a four-person blind scramble in which teams are drawn out of a hat (A-B-C-D format).
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card.
On Nov. 23, Silver Lakes will host a three-cup tournament. Every green will have three cups cut out. You hit your ball on the green and pick the hole you want to putt to. It is a two-person scramble format with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $55 a player.
They are offering a Winter Membership featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounted green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.