From the Bunker: It's tournament time at Pebble Beach

Back in the day, there were only a few television channels, and some of my favorite memories of watching golf were the Bob Hope Desert Classic and the golf tournament at Pebble Beach in California.
Both tournaments paired star PGA Tour pros with celebrity teammates. The team event was concurrent with the standard 72-hole stroke-play event the pros play.
The first three rounds of the Pebble Beach tournament are contested across three courses on the Monterey Peninsula: Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill and the Pebble Beach Links. Players who survive the 54-hole cut then compete in the final round at Pebble Beach.
It was fun seeing the ocean, the cliffs and people like Clint Eastwood hitting shots beside Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and others. I lived in Ohio at the time and was still stuck in the bitter cold weather. The weather looked warm in sunny California but could change in a minute if the fog rolled in.
Then there was the day that my uncle, who lived near us, bought a color television. He would invite us over to watch the final rounds in color. This opened up my eyes to the beauty of golf, and we so looked forward to watching the Sunday final rounds in color.
I remember my dad had a foursome that he played in on Saturday mornings, and I would go caddy for him or for one of his buddies and would make ten cents a hole. That is where I learned the etiquette of golf.
Every now and then someone would bring a golf cart and I would get to ride in it for a bit, but back in those days, there were no golf carts at the courses my dad played.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year announced its plans this week. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Tourney at Silver Lakes
Silver Lakes will have the Super Bowl backward three-person scramble on Feb. 11. The event will be played on the Backbreaker Course and played backwards on the Short Course. The entry fee includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, mulligans and an entry for a lucky draw on a 65-inch television.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Feb. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. You must be over 50 years old to play.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
On April 15, the third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
There will be a four-man scramble held March 18 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation. It is called the Pi Kappa Alpha Gary Sinise Classic. For more details, call 205-215-2507.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.