From the Bunker: It's tournament time at Pebble Beach

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Back in the day, there were only a few television channels, and some of my favorite memories of watching golf were the Bob Hope Desert Classic and the golf tournament at Pebble Beach in California.

Both tournaments paired star PGA Tour pros with celebrity teammates. The team event was concurrent with the standard 72-hole stroke-play event the pros play.