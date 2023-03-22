From the Bunker: Irwin records hole-in-one

Brian Irwin knocked home his first ace this past week at Cider Ridge on hole No. 8. He used a 9-iron from 133 yards out.
Union Hill
Union Hill Baptist Church had a scramble at Cider Ridge last week with the team of Maddox, Palmer, Austin and Messer running away with first place with a blazing round of 18 under par.
Parker Memorial
Parker Memorial Baptist Church will be having its annual four-man scramble at Pine Hill on Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m.
Swinging For a Cure
Phi Mu at JSU will be sponsoring a four-person scramble on April 8 at Cider Ridge. The scramble will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The Swinging For a Cure tournament will have two tee times: 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Jax State Golf
Jacksonville State’s men’s and women’s golf teams are playing well while heading towards their respective ASUN championship tournaments. Both will be played in Alabama. The women will be playing the RTJ Hampton Trail Course on April 16-18, while the men will play April 25-27 at RTJ Magnolia Grove.
The women have only one senior, Claire Vermette, who hails from St. Petersburg, Fla., and is the team leader. Six freshmen and one sophomore make up the rest of the squad.
The men are led by junior Erik Jannson, who finished seventh at the recent Gulf Coast Invitational in Mississippi, where the Gamecocks placed second out of 13 teams.
County Two-Man on the horizon
The 2023 Calhoun County Team Championship is just around the corner. The event is a two-person tournament scheduled for April 1-2 at Silver Lakes.
The format for Day 1 will be a two-person scramble (choose the best tee shot, continue this format until the ball is holed). Day 1 will be played on the Backbreaker and Mindbreaker golf courses.
Day 2 will be a two-person scamble (choose the best tee shot, then play your own ball from this position). Day 2 will be played on the Mindbreaker and Heartbreaker golf courses.
The entry fee is $155 ($310 per team). This includes greens fees, cart fees and lunch.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Lincoln Golf
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Amateur Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held on April 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.