From the Bunker: Irwin, Pate, Howell win Oxford High School golf tournmanet

Photo by Trent Penny

The Oxford High School golf team tournament was won by the team of Jerry Irwin, Jonathan Pate and Chip Howell, which shot 17 under par. Second place went to Charley Estes, Mike Shook and Jay Hood at 16 under par. Third place went to Steve Minton, Frank Toland and Bob Feicht with a score of 16 under par.

Other flight score winners were: