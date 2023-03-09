From the Bunker: Irwin, Pate, Howell win Oxford High School golf tournmanet

The Oxford High School golf team tournament was won by the team of Jerry Irwin, Jonathan Pate and Chip Howell, which shot 17 under par. Second place went to Charley Estes, Mike Shook and Jay Hood at 16 under par. Third place went to Steve Minton, Frank Toland and Bob Feicht with a score of 16 under par.
Other flight score winners were:
Second Flight
First place: Owens, Owens, Lane (-10)
Second place: Slick, Whitman, Nunnally (-9)
Third place: Webber, Webber, Masters (-8)
Third Flight
First place: Hardin, Hardin, Stewart (-2)
Second place: Bentley, Horton, Horton (-1)
Third place: Lowry, Lowry, Waugh (-1)
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Lincoln Golf
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a two-person spring scramble March 11-12 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. Each team must have one Club member on the team. Lunch will be prepared each day and the scramble will be limited to 32 teams.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Amateur Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
There will be a four-man scramble held March 18 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation. It is called the Pi Kappa Alpha Gary Sinise Classic. For more details, call 205-215-2507.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. This month the scramble will be held on March 21st with a 9 a. m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 & older.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held on April 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.