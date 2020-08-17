From the Bunker: Irishman Paul Murphy wins at Gadsden

Ireland’s Paul Murphy, a senior golfer at Montevallo, became the first international player to win a Calhoun County Tour event this past weekend as he fired a 10-under 206 in the 54-hole Gadsden Country Club Invitational.
He opened the tournament with a 66 on Friday and hung on to that lead over the weekend to win by two strokes over Gary Wigington, who was trying for his fifth straight tour win. Wigington's opening-round 74 put him eight strokes back after the first round, and he couldn't overtake the 22-year-old Murphy — despite firing a field-best 66 on Saturday and a field-best 68 on Sunday.
The second-place finish for Wigington was his 26th all-time on the tour and his second this year. He has four first-place finishes this year and has clinched the Player-of-the-Year season-long points race with one tournament left.
Brennan Clay tied Wigington for the low round of the day (66) on Saturday and briefly took the lead early in Sunday’s final round before bogeys at Nos. 3 and 4 dropped him back out of the hunt and he finished fourth at two-under par.
Chad Calvert tied Tanner Roberts for first place in the Championship B Flight. Ty Cole ended up in fifth place in this flight with a three-day total of 3 over.
Frank Brady won the Championship C Flight by four strokes with a three-day total of 224. Chris Leonhardy won the Second Flight, Norman Clifton the Third Flight, Steve Davis the Fifth flight and Steve Davis the Sixth flight.
Cameron McCareeth and Will Brown tied for first place in the Fourth Flight, and Jimmy Jones captured first place in the Senior Flight.
The Calhoun County Championship is next for the tour on Aug. 29-30 at Anniston Municipal.
Doss hits an ace
Ray Doss banged in an ace at Pine Hill’s No. 16 hole last week. It was the second of his life, and Randall Doss, Ben Surrency, Rickey Hurst and Riley Boyd were witnesses.
Ray used a 5-iron from 187 yards to record his hole-in-one.
Etter places fourth
Pine Hill club pro Corey Etter still swings a pretty mean golf club as he recently shot a 3-under 141 to place fourth in the Alabama-Northwest Florida Section Qualifier. This event leads to the PGA assistants championship Nov. 12-15 in St. Lucie, Fla.
Etter has won this thing a couple of times and advanced on, but the fourth-place finish of just three strokes back, put him in a position of second alternate to go to the national tournament. It will take two guys dropping out for him to be able to make the trip.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. There is a member-only scramble Sept. 3, which is Labor Day.
The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17. You may have noticed the three new beautiful pickle ball courts next to the road when you drive past the pool area. The members should have fun playing pickle ball. The color scheme is a beautiful dark and light blue.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The Aug. 8 dogfight was split between Jerre Dingler and Charles Carden, who came in at plus-7 points. Danny Whittaker won the Aug. 9 dogfight with plus-9 points. Second place went to Will Brown at plus-6 points. Third place with plus-3 points was Chris Reaves. Fourth place went to Chad Watson with plus-4 points.
The Aug. 13 scramble was won by the team of Caleb Bowen, Danny Whittaker, Steve Mullendore and Joe McGuire after a chip-off with Dalton Chandler, Byron Preston, Chad Mullinax, Chase Smitherman and Chance Smitherman. Both teams finished at 7 under.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Sept. 12-13.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:00 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Sept.7 and is being sponsored by Noble Bank. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
The first Fight Like Fletcher Golf Classic will be Aug. 22 beginning at 1 p.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
On Labor Day, the Big Cup Two-Person Scramble will be at 8:30 a.m. on the Heartbreaker and the Mindbreaker courses. The cups will be larger than normal and placed in strategic spots on the greens. The cost is $75 a person and includes green fees, cart, mulligans, lunch and prizes. The field is limited to the first 40 paid teams.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The golfers will be at Oak Mountain on Aug. 24 for a 9 a.m. shotgun start and at Gadsden Country Club on Aug. 31 for a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship qualifier will be Aug. 20. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
Last week’s Aug. 8 winners were Dylan Pugh and Jose Rolon, who finished first and second, respectively. Both have already qualified for the year-end championship tournament and big payday.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): The Brian Pitts Memorial Classic will be Aug. 29. It is a two-man scramble. Pitts graduated from Glencoe High School in 2010 and passed away in recent years.
