From the Bunker: Indian Oaks up for sale

I noticed on the Indian Oaks Facebook page that the course is up for sale. It is one of the great historical courses in Calhoun County. It winds its way through the community with houses bordering the holes. Many local golfers cut their teeth on the grand old course. I have played out of most of the back yards in my time here in Anniston since 2008. It takes me back in time and reminds me of the courses that I played in my younger days.
The price is $495,000 for 133 acres and includes the clubhouse restaurant and all the other items on the course. Contact the clubhouse for further information.
The Great Event coming up
The 2021 Fraternal Order of Police, Anniston Lodge #4, will have its annual golf tournament at Pine Hill Country Club on June 30 with a noon shotgun start. It is a two-man scramble with a $60 entry fee per person. It includes green fees, cart, lunch, drinks and range balls. To sponsor a hole or sign up to play, contact Jarred Acker at 256-310-1565 or call the clubhouse. “The Great Event” should be a good one.
The Rider Cup
The Parker Memorial Baptist Church golfers got a cup off the desk of maintenance supervisor Tim Rider and taped a golf ball to the top of it, and “The Rider Cup” was born.
Parker is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format for a chance to get your church’s name on the cup.
The men will be teeing it up at 5 p.m. on July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
Gary, Peyton and Bob Wigington were champions of the Adult and 18 under annual Father-Son Tournament played last week.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. The June 17 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Tanner Wells, Tony Hicks, Chris Reaves and Brett Wells with a score of 9-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be July 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Cleveland Golf and Srixon will be in town from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 27 to display their golf equipment.
A junior golf camp (boys and girls ages 7-12) will be held June 28-30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The three-man team of Will Brown, Ted Heim and Danny Whittaker won the Faith Christian scramble last week.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Jeremy Waters was first in the June 5 contest with Neil Elders placing second. Bryan Moore won the June 12 contest.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.