From the Bunker: Hurst makes second-career ace

Cam Hurst made his second-career hole-in-one last week on No. 4 at Pine Hill Country Club. Hurst used a 5-iron to jar it home from 167 yards. It was witnessed by Robbie Hurst and David Stephens.
The team of Steve Minton/David Toland won the Pine Hill monthly senior scramble with a score of 62. They edged the teams of Grubbs/Gable and Randall/Britt, which both shot 63.
The team of Boyd/Randall claimed the second flight after winning a tie-breaker over the teams of Jackson/Waldrop and Maddox/Irwin. All three teams shot 69 on the day.
The teams of Borchelt/Franklin, Carter/Curvin and McClain/King finished with identical scores of 73 in the third flight. Borchelt/Franklin won on a tie-breaker.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Jan. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m. The next monthly two-man scramble will be Jan. 18.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.