From the Bunker: Howell shines at Pine Hill

My first introduction to the Calhoun County Golf Tour came in 2013 at Pine Hill, and it has been one of my most favorite spots to watch a golf tournament.
The course seems to get better each year as Cory Etter and his crew continue to add improvements each year. If you can drive the ball long and accurately, you can really put up some low scores.
This has seemingly been the time of year that Gary Wigington takes his golf game to a new level. He won at Pine Hill in 2014 for the second time in a row and has won four more times since then.
He will be seeking his seventh victory all time next week at the Pine Hill Invitational. Wigington has had a tour victory in each of the last 13 consecutive years. Ty Cole is the next closest to Wigington, with wins in five consecutive years.
Wigington and Cole have won the Player-of-the-Year honors nine of the last 10 years and appear to be on the way to doing the same in 2022.
The next few weeks will settle the matter.
Chip Howell is at it again
Just when you think you might not hear about Chip Howell for a while this summer, he makes news again. The 67-year-old shot two shots lower than his age out at Pine Hill with a round of 65.
He did it in style, as he eagled the last two holes with a two and three on the par-4 and par-5 finishing holes at Pine Hill.
Anniston Police Foundation Tournament
The Anniston Police Foundation will be hosting an 18-hole, three-man scramble on Aug. 18 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Call Derrick King at 256-591-4453 for more information and to sign up.
Fight Like Fletcher Tournament
The Fight Like Fletcher golf tournament will be held Aug. 20 at Pine Hill Country Club. It is a three-man scramble and will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $60 per player. Call 25-237-2633 to sign up.
Results from Pine Hill
The team of Tomlin/D. Toland shot a 62 to win the monthly scramble at Pine Hill. They won in a tie-breaker over the team of Minton/Kemp and by one shot over the team of Irwin/Maddox.
The team of Reese/Sapp won the first flight on tie-breakers with a round of 66 over the teams of Mashburn/Littlejohn and N. Turner/G. Rainey.
The second flight was won by the team of Haywood/Drummond with a score of 69. The teams of Smith/Thrower and R. Carter/D.Curvin were next with a score of 70.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
Last Thursday’s “Big T” nine hole scramble was won by the team of Andy Jenkins, Henry Higginbothem, Brock Wright, Randy Taylor and Josh Taylor with a score of 7 under par.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. The new Saturday registration time is 7:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Aug. 1, The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.