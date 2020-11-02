From the Bunker: Howell-Mozakowski win Cane Creek senior scramble

The team of Howell-Mozakowski won the monthly City of Anniston Cane Creek Senior Scramble on Monday with a round of 65.
That was one stroke better than the team of Bragg-McClellan and two strokes better than the team of Gorman-Stansell.
First place in Flight Two was won by the team of Hammonds-Kirby with a 71. Xinsey-Trammell placed second with a score of 73. Whitman-Potterfield shot 73 to finish third, and the team of D’Gomez-Johnson placed fourth with a score of 74.
Rodney Howell and Chip Howell won closest- to-the-hole honors on Nos. 6 and 15.
Holes-in-one
Bruce Collins had an ace at Pine Hill last week on No. 16 with a pitching wedge from 115 yards out. It was witnessed by Ralph Carter and David Curvin.
Graham Morrow had an ace on No. 5 at the Anniston Country last week. He used a 50-degree wedge from 142 yards.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the Club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Dec. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts. The White Plains High School golf boosters will host a three-person scramble Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $60 apiece
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go to the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The finals are set for Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Jose Rolon won the Oct. 24 contest with Tim Dennison placing second.
