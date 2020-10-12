From the Bunker: Howell, Mosakowski take First Flight in local scramble

The team of Chip Howell and Bob Mosakowski fired a 61 to take the First Flight in last week’s Noble Bank Two-Man Scramble at Cane Creek. The popular monthly event at Cane Creek was topped by a great lunch at the Cane Creek Grille.
The team of Ray-Wilson placed second in the First Flight with a 63, while the team of Xengie-Trammell placed third with a 65.
The team of Toland-Toland won tie-breakers to shoot 68 and win the Second Flight. The teams of Marshall-Bush and Hammonds-Kirby finished second and third, respectively.
The team of McClain-Ware won the Third Flight, with Key-Vaughn placing second and Jackson-Steward finishing third.
Match-play housecleaning
Brennan Clay, Gary Wigington, Wesley Jenkins and Andrew Brooks emerged as the Final Four after the opening round of the Calhoun County Match Play Championship on Oct.3.
Clay won the tournament Oct. 4 with a victory over Wigington, but there were some exciting matches played in the morning round. Here is a look back at those matches:
Clay opened with a 3 and 1 win over Jonathan Pate. It was a tight match in the front nine, but Clay pulled away on the back nine and won the 17th hole to put the match away.
"We both made a lot of mistakes out there, but it was a tough match and it was good to get a win,” Clay said.
Clay advanced to play Calkins in the Saturday afternoon match. Calkins caught a break when Adrian Goolsby called in sick moments before tee time. Calkins was able to advance without having to play anyone in the morning round.
Brooks rallied to defeat Landon Straub 3 and 2 to advance. Brooks was three holes up at the turn.
“I had a couple of double bogeys in my round and was lucky to get out with a win,” said Brooks, winner of this tournament in 2014.
Calvert was the next opponent. Calvert won this event in 2017, and he had to go 18 holes to beat Caleb Bowen 1-up in a back-and-forth match. Bowen caught a tree on No. 18 and bogeyed to lose by one shot.
"I did not give myself a chance to make any putts out there,” Bowen said.
Wigington, who had a record season on the Calhoun County Tour this year, came out on fire. He bolted out to a six-hole lead after nine holes against Shawn Ledbetter and won 7 and 6.
"I have been off a couple of weeks and felt really good out there today,” said Wigington.
That moved him to the quarterfinals against Lipscomb, who won hole No. 2 to get the early lead over Chip Howell and made it stand up as he won 4 and 3.
“It was an honor to play with a legend like Chip,” Lipscomb said.
Jenkins took an early lead over fellow White Plains senior golfer Gage Miller and went on to a 3 and 2 victory.
"It was great to be playing in this tournament,” he said.
That set up a quarterfinal against McGatha, who jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 5 and 4 victory over Matt Rogers.
“It was a lot of fun this morning playing with Matt,” McGatha said.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec.31. Call the club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
In the Oct. 4 dogfight, Clay Calkins won with plus-10 points. Second place was won by Matt Miller with plus-4 points. Andy Jenkins and Mark Gaines tied for third place with plus-3 points each.
The Oct. 8 nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Taylor McCullough, Jimbo Phillips, Jimmy Smith, and Blake Gilmore with 7-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Nov. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The 2020 Cane Creek Senior Championship will be Oct. 13, 15, and 20. This is a three-day event. Cost for the event is $30 (green fees and cart fees are the players’ responsibility). You must be a current member of the Cane Creek Senior Dogfight.Sign up sheets are available.
This will be a “Modified Stableford Scoring system” tournament. Awards will be determined by the number of entries.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
October is Troon Women's Golf Month, and they are celebrating all month. Golf lessons are 50 percent off and women may play Cider Ridge this month and pay only the twilight rate - any day or time.
Call to book your tee times and mention Women's Golf Month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
The Jacksonville State University Baptist Campus Ministries Tournament was this past week, and the team of David Curvin, Leon Hardy, Tommy Walker and Greg Brannon shot 17-under par to win the event. Second place went to the team of John Grubbs, Wesley Jenkins, Gage Miller and Rick Okins with 13-under par. Third place went to the team of William Weiser, Chip Howell, Scott Key and Lenn Costner at 13-under par.
The Club Championship was rained out this past weekend and is rescheduled for this upcoming weekend.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Halloween Black Tee Challenge is set for Oct. 25 with a noon shotgun start. The two-person scramble is $80 a person and includes green fees, cart fees, lunch, range balls, prizes and mulligans. The event will be played on the Heartbreaker and Backbreaker courses.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go to the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The finals are set for Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.