From the Bunker: Howell leaving his mark on Calhoun County

“My golf game is the best it has been in a while,” said Chip Howell. “I have had some issues with my health for 15 years and played in a lot of pain at times, but thanks to medication I am playing pain free and enjoying the game of golf again.”
You can see it in his results on the Calhoun County Tour. The senior golfer can still play with the big boys on given days, and it is fun to be in that final grouping on that Sunday final round.
I got to play in a scramble with Chip recently and we shot a blazing 59, or I should say Chip led us to a round of 59 with shot after shot easing the pressure on the rest of us. When you play in a scramble with Chip, it is like a relaxing day at the beach. You can hit a terrible shot of your own, and with Chip’s excellent shot making, you walk on the green with a chance to make birdie.
He is currently consulting with the City of Anniston to restore order to the courses at Cane Creek and at “The Hill.” You can find him on any given day grinding away on getting the greens, tee boxes and fairway sprinkler systems into tip-top condition. The greens at Cane Creek were in tough condition just a couple of months back and now they are looking spectacular.
You can tell he loves what he is doing and that is hanging around the golf course all day long. He has left his mark on the local golf scene with a fantastic playing career and now he is leaving his mark with work on the two city golf courses.
Double eagle by Boyd
Riley Boyd made a rare double eagle on No. 6 at Pine Hill Country Club last week. He hit a drive with his first shot on the par 5 and then used an 8-iron to knock it in the hole from 166 yards out. He was playing with Sawyer Edwards, Peyton Bradley, Wesley Jenkins and Gage Miller.
Local Ryder Cup
Parker Memorial Baptist Church is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format.
The men will be teeing it up at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Freeman Fite shot a 72-76—148 to win the 2021 ACC Walker Reynolds Club Championship last week. He was three strokes better than Jack Svenson and Kevin Daugherty in winning the championship flight.
Taylor Morrow shot a 154 to win the first flight. Hank Smith and Ryan Huff tied for second place with a score of 159. Chase Thomas shot a 167 to win the second flight. He edged Taylor James by one stroke. David Sanders won the senior division with a two-day total of 153, which was six strokes better than second-place finisher Don Springer.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. The July 8 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Danny Whittaker, Chris Reaves and Andy Jenkins with a score of 10-under par. Second place was won in a chip-off by the team of Mark McCaig, Tyler Dopson, Scott Murphy and Steve Mullendore with a score of 9-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Aug. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Jerry Cobb, Mike Lee and Tommy Beck shot 12-under par to win the July 4 scramble.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
The July senior two-man scramble is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, with a 9 a.m. start time.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
