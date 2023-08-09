 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Howell amazes at Pine Hill

Photo by Trent Penny

Chip Howell continues to amaze with his ball striking capabilities. I won’t mention his age, because he is the same age as I am.

Last week at Pine Hill, Howell won the Senior Division with two amazing rounds of 65 and 66 to finish at 13 under par. I originally reported that he made 13 birdies through two rounds, but he actually made 17 birdies.