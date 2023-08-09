From the Bunker: Howell amazes at Pine Hill

Chip Howell continues to amaze with his ball striking capabilities. I won’t mention his age, because he is the same age as I am.
Last week at Pine Hill, Howell won the Senior Division with two amazing rounds of 65 and 66 to finish at 13 under par. I originally reported that he made 13 birdies through two rounds, but he actually made 17 birdies.
There were around 150 golfers in last week’s tournament at Pine Hill, and 35 golfers failed to make a single birdie during the two-day affair.
Between Howell’s duties at Cane Creek, Parker Memorial Baptist Church, grand kids and golf tournaments, I don’t see how he has time to even eat.
It’s now or never as the Calhoun County Tour completes its regular season points race next weekend at “The Hill”. The golfers will cram their way onto the old course, and right now, it looks like Ty Cole is on pace to win his record sixth points race.
It looks like the only way Cole could lose the race is to not show up and Gary Wigington win the tournament. Cole and Wigington have won 25 events each over the last 14 years.
Only five tournaments count in the race for the 2023 Player of the Year. This allows each golfer to discard any poor performances from the eight events on the Tour. If you take the top-four tournament point scores for each golfer, here is what you have going into next week’s Calhoun County Tournament at the Hill:
2, Gary Wigington, 982.50
6, Jeremy McGatha, 762.50
9, Kevin Daugherty, 740.00
Upcoming events at Pine Hill
The Fight Like Fletcher three-man scramble will be held Aug. 18. Call the clubhouse at Pine Hill to register.
The “Noodle” Perry golf tournament will be held Aug. 19. It will be a four-person scramble. Call Luke Bowman at 256-310-2248 to sign up.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge on Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.