From the Bunker: Hold the chips and Coke

It was a tough weekend without The Masters this year. I can remember back in the 1960s in Albany, Ga., as a youngster when my uncle had a color television and we would all gather at his house Saturday and Sunday to watch the final rounds of the Masters.
Back in those days, there were no commercials, and they showed only the golfers playing the last nine holes. Thus, you had to wait a while for the leaders to get on the show.
The color just really seemed to make The Masters the best thing we had ever seen, and since then on that weekend, I've made it a point to try to get all the people out of the house and make sure I have no commitments.
The plan was to open all the windows, feel the fresh air, hear the birds outside, put on a green shirt, green hat, grab a bag of chips, a Coke and wait for the soft music drift through the air as The Masters came on.
Now you can watch Thursday and Friday all day long and make a weekend of it. However, Sunday is still the best day at Augusta. Some of my memories consist of that magnificent Sunday when Nicklaus recaptured the magic. The Larry Mize shot to stun Greg Norman and Tiger’s shots and wins on Masters Sunday.
This year it looks like they will make it up in November, and it should be interesting to see how much different the course will look without all the spring flowers. Meanwhile, my chips and Coke are in storage and we will see if they make it to November.
Hole-in-one
An ace can do wonders for morale in the times that we are in now. Last week we reported on a hole-in-one by Jason Moon at Anniston Municipal, “The Hill.” He now goes by the name of Jason “Hole-in-One” Moon. That is how he titled himself in his email to me.
I think an ace is what all of us would want to pull off at some point in time in our lives, so that we could add that to the description of our own names.
Congrats go out again to Jason “Hole-in-One” Moon for his ace last week.
Tour scores
May 1 is the next targeted date for a Calhoun County Tour Event. Let’s hope that coronavirus is going in the right direction and we will see some golf.
The Good Faith Property & Realty top 10 tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event, coronavirus permitting, will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Saturday's dogfight was won by Nick Pollard with plus-8 points.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Amos Kirkpatrick took home the trophy on April 7 as he shot plus-8 points to win the dogfight. Putra Gundy placed second with plus-6 points, while Bill Turner came in third place at plus-5 points.
The weather was nice April 9 as Jim Simon carved out a score of plus-6 points to win the dogfight. Dennis Moyer and Bill Curry tied for second place with plus-4 points.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be May 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
The Oxford City Championship will be May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.