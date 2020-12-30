From the bunker: Here’s hoping golf can return to normal in 2021

Let’s hope golf returns to normal at some point in 2021. No more deciding where and when to pull the mask up during the round. No more deciding on the awkward 18th hole handshake, or fist pump, or elbow pump.
Do I ride in the cart with someone or go by myself? Where is the hand sanitizer located on the golf cart? Never touch another person’s golf ball, nudge its way to him with your club instead. For heaven’s sake don’t toss it to him. How close do I stand to a person on the green or the tee box?
After the round, there’s keeping social distancing in the clubhouse, while munching on your cheeseburger and fries.
All those things and more, made a trip to the golf course much less fun and less relaxing.
Professionally, we missed the British Open. The Masters was in the fall, and there were no patrons and no flowers. There were no tournaments on television for several weeks.
Thank goodness the Calhoun County golf tour got cranked up after a delay of a few weeks. For a month or two, it was the only sport going, and it felt so good just to be out in the air and around other humans again.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Jan. 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The team of McGatha-Hicks won the December senior two-man scramble last week. They shot 63 and won by tie-breaker over the team of King-Beavers. The team of Duryea-Mackey placed third with a score of 65.
Hayward-Drummons won a three-way tie-breaker to take first place with a score of 63 in the First Flight. The team of Bush-Marshall and Brown-Waddell also had 63s for the day.
The team of Anderson-Turner won the Second Flight with a 73. The duo was one stroke better than the teams of Davis-Brown and Wynn-Conner.
They also had an Orange Ball tournament last week, and the team of Chris Hubbard, Dennis Austin and Tommy Synder took first place with a round of 75.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.