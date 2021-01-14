From the Bunker: Heim strikes first ace of the year

Ted Heim had a hole-in-one Jan. 3 on the 175-yard, par-3 No. 4 hole with a 7-iron at “The Hill,” Anniston Municipal.
Witnesses were Johnny Barnes, Gary Thomas and Kelly Rogers.
Wilson-Ray win Cane Creek senior scramble
The team of Wilson and Ray won a tiebreaker to edge the team of Howell-Mosakowski in the monthly City of Anniston senior two-man scramble last week at Cane Creek. Both teams shot a round of 65. The team of Garmon-Stansell placed third with a 66.
The team of Duryccl and Hicks won by a tiebreaker to win the second flight with a score of 71 over the team of Eiland and Goble. Stephens and Barker placed third.
Buddy Eiland was closest to the hole at hole No. 6, and Don Maddox captured the same honors at hole No. 15.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be Feb 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Golf course superintendent Brian Woods was featured in the Sunniland Super Spotlight in the latest edition of Golf Central Magazine. Good reading as Brian has the course looking beautiful as always.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The team of Chris Hubbard, Dennis Austin and Tommy Snyder won the Orange Ball Tournament last week with a score of 75. There will be other fun winter events in the coming weeks.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are available for $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
