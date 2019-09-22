White Plains High School's Hanna Dyar is doing everything she can to improve her golf game for her senior season in the spring of 2020. She and teammate Abby Gattis are playing in Alabama Junior Golf tournaments on weekends this fall and she nailed her first hole-in-one last weekend.
She aced the 125-yard, par-3 15th hole at The Selma Country Club last weekend in the 58th annual Bud Burns Jr. Tournament. She used it as a spark to win the 36-hole event.
“I was so excited,” Dyar said. "I did not see it go in, but I saw the ball hit really close and I thought it had probably gone over the green. My mom and boyfriend were up at the green, and they were yelling that it was in the hole.”
Dyar had gotten off to a slow start on the first day and was 11-over par heading to the 15th hole. After the ace, she almost holed out for eagle at No. 16 to get to 8 over. The next day, she shot 2 under for the round and ended the tournament at 6 over to clinch the win.
“I try to get pars and birdies and eliminate the blow-up holes and was able to do that in the second round,” Dyar said. "It is awesome to be playing these events with Abby, and we think the experiences are going to make us much better when the high school season comes around.”
One would think that Hanna is headed in the right direction. She will be playing at Indian Pines this weekend and at Silver Lakes next weekend.
LeCroy plays
Congrats to University of South Alabama freshman golfer Jacob LeCroy as he placed 10th individually in his first collegiate golf tournament and helped the Jaguars win the UTSA Lone Star Invitational last week.
He shot 76-72-71 as his team won a playoff over UTSA and the University of Houston. LeCroy graduated from Donoho this past spring.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2, and The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members
Last Sunday's dogfight was won by Danny Whittaker with plus-9 points. Second place with plus-5 points was Johnny Barnes. Third place was split between Will Brown and Andy Jenkins with plus-3 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Johnny Barnes, Joe McGuire, and Mike Beck with 9-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30..
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Oct. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The 29th annual JSU Baptist Campus Ministries Four-Man Scramble will be Sept. 26. It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start with check-in at 11:30 and lunch at 12:00. There will be a $10,000 prize, sponsored by Buster Miles, for the first hole-in-one on a selected par-3 hole. The cost is $60 a person and includes two mulligans, range balls and lunch.
The club championship will be held Sept. 28-29.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament Oct. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. On Dec. 7, the 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be held.
The recent Summer League Team season ended with the team of Ricky Carden, Jared Driggers, Eddie Burks, Josh Davis and Jason Rich winning the championship with 33½ points. Second place went to the team of Tim Stewart, Robbie Hurst, Mike Thompson, Dennis Austin and Daniel Black with 30½ points.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
On Oct. 27 the Halloween Black Tee Challenge will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contest is nearing its playoff of season winners. Bryan Moore, B.J. Thrasher finished 1-2 on Sept. 13 and qualified for the finals.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.