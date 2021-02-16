From the Bunker: Hanna Dyar gets her second career ace

Hanna Dyar made her second career hole-in-one at Silver Lakes last week.
She was playing the Short Course, hole No. 2. She used a 46-degree wedge on the 91-yard par-3. Hanna is a freshman at Jacksonville State University after an impressive career at White Plains High School.
She has been sidelined by a weight-work accident that happened before the holidays. She has been working in rehab for lower back and shoulder problems the accident caused. She just started back on the golf course about a week and a half ago.
It’s a good start for what could be a great season for Dyar and the Gamecocks.
Cane Creek Grill
One of the best places to get some delicious food is the Cane Creek Grill. They make one of the best cheeseburgers around.
I love to eat there whenever I can. The chicken sandwich and the fries are the thin kind that I really like. It is a great place to play golf and to eat delicious food.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be at The Anniston Country Club (a 54-hole event) on June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be July 9-11.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be Sept. 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston Senior two-man scramble will be March 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
On Feb. 20, the first Chilly Open will be held. It will be a two-man scramble. The cost will be $60 a team for Cider Ridge members and $120 a team for other golfers. Call the clubhouse now to register. It will start at 9 a.m.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be July 31-Aug. 1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are available for $35.
The Deep Freeze Backwards Tournament will be played Feb. 20. Players will play 18 holes: nine championship holes (Heartbreaker) and nine holes on the Short Course. All 18 holes will be played backwards creating an entirely different landscape. The tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and will be played in a three-person scramble format. The entry is $80 a person and includes green fees, tax, cart fee, range balls, mulligans, lunch and prizes.
This event will have multiple flights based on score and the number of participants.
The County Two-Man Championship will be March 27-28. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
