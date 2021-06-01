From the Bunker: Hammond takes down 'The Freeze'

When you go to an Atlanta Braves’ home game, somewhere around the fifth inning or so, a spandex-clad, masked superhero known as “The Freeze” enters the field at the left-field foul pole to race a fan around the warning track to the right-field foul pole. The race is around 160 meters in total.
“The Freeze” is a security guard at Kennesaw State University. He was a track sprinter in college and has been in training for the Olympics this year. He usually gives the fan a 200-foot head start before catching the fan and winning the race. If “The Freeze” loses, the fan will receive $100.
Since 2017, “The Freeze” has rarely lost. But on May 22, at a game that I attended, he squared off against former Oxford Yellow Jacket Jake Hammond.
The race started and “The Freeze” began to close the gap. You expected him to catch Hammond about two-thirds of the way around the warning track and pass him for the easy win. However, something strange happened, as Hammond began to pull away and make the gap even larger.
Hammond turned around at the finish line and moonwalked back over the line for a stunning victory and the crowd went wild. “The Freeze” had met his match on this Saturday afternoon in a rare loss.
Parker Memorial “The Rider Cup”
Many of you dream of playing in the Ryder Cup, which is one of golf’s greatest traditions, as the United States has a match every two years against Europe to see which team wins.
The Parker golfers got a cup off the desk of maintenance supervisor Tim Rider and taped a golf ball to the top of it and “The Rider Cup” was born.
Parker is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format for a chance to get your church’s name on “The Rider Cup.”
The men will be teeing it up at 5 p.m. on July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, and coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Lance Evans and David Sanders teamed up to shoot a 63 and win the Memorial Day Member-Member Tournament. Brett Key and Chad Key won the second flight.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
There will be summer youth camps the first four weeks of June for members. This includes golf, tennis, lunch and swimming. Call the clubhouse and sign up now if you are a member.
The Salute to Industry Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 16, with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be June 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The James A. “Pappy” Dunn Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 4, beginning at 9 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble. Contact Fred Wilson at 256-239-6548 for more details.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
