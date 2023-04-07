From the Bunker: Hammond, Harman make it two out of three

Brian Hammond and John Harman shot 60-62 last Sunday to finish 22 under and win their second Calhoun County Two-Man Championship in three years. Only a late collapse in last year’s event kept them from making it three straight years.
They hail from Carrollton, Ga., and this year they took command on Saturday with a 12-under-par score under howling winds at Silver Lakes. They held a two-stroke lead over the team of Jeremy McGatha and Brennan Clay. McGatha-Clay finished three strokes back at 19 under par.
Jason Johnson and Landon Straub finished third with a score of 18 under par. Gary Wigington and Ty Cole placed fourth, seven strokes back at 15 under par.
The team of Will Wilcox and Josh Chapple won the First Flight with a winning score of 16 under par. That was one stroke better than the team of Mark Reaves and Nathan Hubbard.
Kelly Slick and Nick Ledbetter shot a 138 to tie with Ott Chandler and Kevin Daugherty to win the Second Flight. They both shot 69-69 on the two days.
Trevor McCartey and Stanley McCartey shot a 141 to win the Third Flight.
Hole-in-one
Joel Hopper rattled one home in the bottom of the cup this week out at Cider Ridge. He aced the 127-yard, par-3, No. 17 hole with an 8-iron. He was playing with Lynn Lovelady, Greg Lovelady and Greg Smith. It was the second hole-in-one in two weeks at Cider Ridge.
Parker Memorial
The team of Chip Howell, Bill Weiser Jr., Dewayne Burton and David Phillips won the Parker Memorial Baptist Church four-man scramble last week with a round of 61. Tournament organizer William Weiser’s team placed second with a score of 62. Weiser, Scott Key, James Riddle and Ben Stevensen made up that team.
The team of David Fitzgerald, Mike Twilley, Phil Stout and Keith Gray placed third with a round of 62. Fourth place belonged to the team of Byron Wheatley, Jerry Flummer, Joel Daniel and Todd Waldrop with a score of 63.
Swinging For a Cure
Phi Mu at Jax State will be sponsoring a four-person scramble on Saturday at Cider Ridge. The scramble will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The Swinging For a Cure tournament will have two tee times, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Lincoln Golf
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.