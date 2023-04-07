 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Hammond, Harman make it two out of three

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Brian Hammond and John Harman shot 60-62 last Sunday to finish 22 under and win their second Calhoun County Two-Man Championship in three years. Only a late collapse in last year’s event kept them from making it three straight years.

They hail from Carrollton, Ga., and this year they took command on Saturday with a 12-under-par score under howling winds at Silver Lakes. They held a two-stroke lead over the team of Jeremy McGatha and Brennan Clay. McGatha-Clay finished three strokes back at 19 under par.